logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Weinstein rape accuser gives emotional testimony at US retrial

WORLD
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL / AFP Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during his retrial in New York City on April 27, 2026.
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL / AFP Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during his retrial in New York City on April 27, 2026.

Former US actress Jessica Mann told Harvey Weinstein's retrial Monday how the disgraced movie mogul flooded her with praise in the weeks before allegedly raping her in 2013 in a New York hotel room.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Weinstein, a central figure of abuse allegations that spurred the MeToo movement, is already in prison for other sex offenses, so he will remain behind bars regardless of the verdict.

It is the third time that Mann has taken the stand against Weinstein after a 2020 guilty verdict was overturned due to mishandling of witnesses, and a 2025 case ended in mistrial after a jury-room feud.

"I felt like he was a really nice person and he was offering to mentor me," Mann, wearing a beige jacket over a white top, told a New York courthouse.

She recalled how he showered her with compliments after the pair met at a party in early 2013, when Mann was an aspiring 27-year-old actress and Weinstein a Hollywood powerbroker.

"He told me that I was prettier than Natalie Portman," she said.

She added that Weinstein's apparent interest in boosting her career, including buying her books on acting, initially seemed like a "miracle."

The 40-year-old's testimony -- much of which echoed the 2020 and 2025 cases -- was emotional and she took occasional pauses as her voice broke.

Mann's testimony will continue Tuesday.

- Avalanche of allegations -

Weinstein, wearing a suit and seated in a wheelchair he is bound to due to ill health, occasionally shook his head as Mann spoke.

Prosecutor Candace White told last week's opening hearing how Weinstein "preyed upon a fragile and sheltered young woman."

The defense is seeking to dismiss Mann's rape allegation by painting her relationship with Weinstein as consensual.

The Oscar-winning Weinstein, 74, is already serving a 16-year prison term in a California case for the rape of a European actress more than a decade ago. He is appealing that conviction.

He is also appealing a conviction last June of sexual assault against movie producer Miriam Haley.

Weinstein was known for his fiery temper, and the industry had long been rife with suggestions that he took advantage of his power to sexually exploit women.

In 2017, blockbuster investigations by the New Yorker and the New York Times laid bare a series of claims by young women that triggered an avalanche of allegations from more than 80 complainants and prompted the global MeToo movement. 

AFP

Weinsteinraperape accuseremotional testimonyUSretrial

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by SERGEI BULKIN / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This combination of pictures created on April 26, 2026, shows a pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, of Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivering a speech during a session of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, on the sideline of a second round of US-Iranian talks with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme, in Geneva, on February 17, 2026.
Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets Putin
WORLD
3 hours ago
A staff member cleans the floor next to a Geely GEOME Xingyuan electric vehicle (EV), also known as Geely EX2, displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China, in Beijing, China April 26, 2026. REUTERS/Xiaoyu Yin
For the average price of a car in the US, you could buy 5 new Chinese EVs
CHINA
3 hours ago
A woman walks past a billboard featuring an image of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump not happy with latest Iran proposal to end the war, US official says
WORLD
5 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St opens lower as investors weigh US-Iran conflict before earnings rush
FINANCE
16 hours ago
A rider for the delivery platform Foodpanda rides past the President House at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 26, 2026 after authorities lifted the heightened security and restrictions imposed in the area ahead of anticipated US-Iran peace talks. (AFP)
Iran foreign minister arrives in Russia as US talks remain stalled
WORLD
27-04-2026 12:23 HKT
A Frontier Airlines plane approaches Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., December 24, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Budget airlines pitch US government assistance on US$2.5 billion relief plan, WSJ reports
FINANCE
27-04-2026 11:49 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to NCAA Collegiate National Champions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2026. (Reuters)
US will have nearly 50 percent of chip market "very soon", Trump claims
INNOVATION
26-04-2026 20:59 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on April 24, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump is traveling to Florida to attend a RNC spring retreat and to address a cryptocurrency conference being held at his Mar-a-Lago club. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
Judge delays Trump's $10 bn lawsuit against US tax agency
WORLD
25-04-2026 15:50 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in front of Elon Musk photo in this illustration taken March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US judge dismisses Musk's fraud claims in OpenAI case at his request, plans to proceed to trial
WORLD
25-04-2026 14:22 HKT
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo
US imposes sanctions on Chinese 'teapot' refinery for buying Iranian oil
CHINA
25-04-2026 13:29 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
23 hours ago
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.