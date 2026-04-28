logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US treasury chief says businesses working with Iranian airlines risk sanctions

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attends a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on President Trump's fiscal year 2027 budget request for the Department of the Treasury, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attends a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on President Trump's fiscal year 2027 budget request for the Department of the Treasury, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

Businesses working with Iranian airlines risk U.S. sanctions, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday, calling the warning a part of a campaign to put economic pressure on Tehran amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are some details:

Iranian state media reported over the weekend that Iran has resumed commercial flights from Tehran's international airport for the first time since the start of the war.

Iran's state media reported that flights were scheduled to depart for Istanbul, Oman's capital of Muscat, the Saudi city of Medina and for Iraq and Qatar.

The U.S. Treasury Department has said Washington is imposing a "financial stranglehold" on the Iranian government.

"Doing business with sanctioned Iranian airlines risks exposure to U.S. sanctions," Bessent said in a post on X. 

"Foreign governments should take all actions necessary to ensure that companies in their jurisdictions do not provide services to those aircraft, including the provision of jet fuel, catering, landing fees or maintenance," he said.

Bessent said the Treasury Department "will not hesitate to act against any third parties that facilitate or conduct business with Iranian entities."

A Trump administration official said the Treasury Department will impose secondary sanctions on foreign financial institutions "that continue to facilitate Iran's activities."

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran war began nearly three weeks ago.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases. U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Reuters

UStreasury chiefbusinessesIranian airlinessanctions

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL / AFP Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during his retrial in New York City on April 27, 2026.
Weinstein rape accuser gives emotional testimony at US retrial
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by SERGEI BULKIN / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This combination of pictures created on April 26, 2026, shows a pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, of Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivering a speech during a session of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, on the sideline of a second round of US-Iranian talks with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme, in Geneva, on February 17, 2026.
Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets Putin
WORLD
4 hours ago
A staff member cleans the floor next to a Geely GEOME Xingyuan electric vehicle (EV), also known as Geely EX2, displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China, in Beijing, China April 26, 2026. REUTERS/Xiaoyu Yin
For the average price of a car in the US, you could buy 5 new Chinese EVs
CHINA
5 hours ago
A woman walks past a billboard featuring an image of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump not happy with latest Iran proposal to end the war, US official says
WORLD
7 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St opens lower as investors weigh US-Iran conflict before earnings rush
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A rider for the delivery platform Foodpanda rides past the President House at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 26, 2026 after authorities lifted the heightened security and restrictions imposed in the area ahead of anticipated US-Iran peace talks. (AFP)
Iran foreign minister arrives in Russia as US talks remain stalled
WORLD
27-04-2026 12:23 HKT
A Frontier Airlines plane approaches Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., December 24, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Budget airlines pitch US government assistance on US$2.5 billion relief plan, WSJ reports
FINANCE
27-04-2026 11:49 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to NCAA Collegiate National Champions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2026. (Reuters)
US will have nearly 50 percent of chip market "very soon", Trump claims
INNOVATION
26-04-2026 20:59 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on April 24, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump is traveling to Florida to attend a RNC spring retreat and to address a cryptocurrency conference being held at his Mar-a-Lago club. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
Judge delays Trump's $10 bn lawsuit against US tax agency
WORLD
25-04-2026 15:50 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in front of Elon Musk photo in this illustration taken March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US judge dismisses Musk's fraud claims in OpenAI case at his request, plans to proceed to trial
WORLD
25-04-2026 14:22 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
27-04-2026 15:09 HKT
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.