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FINANCE

CNOOC's first-quarter profit climbs on higher oil prices, output growth

FINANCE
18 mins ago
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The CNOOC logo is projected on a screen in 2006. Photo by REUTERS
The CNOOC logo is projected on a screen in 2006. Photo by REUTERS

China's CNOOC (0883) posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday as the Iran war pushed up global oil prices and the offshore oil and gas major increased its production.

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Net income for the January-to-March period was 39.14 billion yuan, compared with 36.56 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Revenue rose 8.6 percent to 116.08 billion yuan.

CNOOC, the listed arm of China National Offshore Oil Company, reported total net production at 205.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the first quarter, up 8.6 percent from a year earlier, with production increasing from both domestic and overseas operations.

Domestic net production was 140 million boe, up 7 percent year-on-year, with projects including Kenli 10-2 in the Bohai Basin off north China contributing.

Overseas net production was 65.1 million boe, up 12.3 percent year-on-year, mainly due to contributions from projects such as Yellowtail in Guyana.

The company's unaudited oil and gas sales revenue was 97 billion yuan, up 9.9 percent year-on-year.

CNOOC, as one of the world's lowest-cost offshore producers, reported all-in production costs of US$28.41 per barrel in the first quarter, up from 2025 whole-year cost at US$27.

First-quarter capital spending came in at 33.02 billion yuan, up 19.1 percent year-on-year, due to the accelerated deployment of exploration and adjustment wells and faster capacity construction.

CNOOC's share price is likely to be supported in the short term by geopolitical tensions and global supply disruptions, while the Iran conflict is unlikely to affect its production, according to Fitch Ratings.

"CNOOC's overseas business accounts for about 35 percent of its oil and gas assets and 31 percent of sales volume, with Canada the largest contributor and limited Middle East exposure," said Betsy Guo, Associate Director at Fitch Ratings.

CNOOC's Hong Kong-listed shares have risen 36.06 percent year-to-date, outperforming the Hang Seng, which has gained 0.19 percent.

Reuters

CNOOCoilChinagaspricesproductionprofit

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

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