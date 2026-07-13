HKEX to Introduce options for 18 stocks including Z.ai, MiniMax next month

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said it will introduce 18 single-stock option classes, including those for Chinese AI startup Z.ai (2513) and MiniMax (0100), in batches next month.

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Both weekly and monthly expiries will be available for these new contracts from the first day of trading, broadening investor choice and enabling market participants to select the expiry profile that best matches their trading and risk management needs, the bourse said in a statement.

Apart from the abovementioned firms, options for Ubtech Robotics (9880), electric vehicle makers Nio (9866) and Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (9863) will also be available in August.

With these additions, HKEX’s weekly single stock options contracts will cover 52 listed companies across a range of sectors, HKEX said.

Single stock options are among HKEX’s fastest-growing derivatives products, with average daily volume exceeding 942,000 contracts in the first half of 2026, up 9 percent from the same period last year, it said.

Weekly single stock options, launched in November 2024, have also gained strong market traction, with more than 43 million contracts traded to date and consistently accounting for around 21 percent of volume in the corresponding single stock options products, the bourse added.



