Oil claws back losses as Strait of Hormuz is closed again

Oil prices rebounded more than 6 percent on Monday ‌after tumbling more than 9 percent on Friday on news the Strait of Hormuz is closed again after both the U.S. and Iran said the other party had violated their ceasefire deal by attacking ​ships over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brent crude futures jumped US$6.11, or 6.76 percent, to US$96.49 a barrel by ​2327 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at US$90.38 a barrel, ⁠up US$6.53, or 7.79 percent.

The U.S. military had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run ​its blockade, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, while Iran said it would ​not participate in a second round of peace talks despite Trump's threat of renewed airstrikes.

The United States has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has lifted and then reimposed ​its own blockade of the Strait, which handled roughly one-fifth of the world's ​oil supply before the war began almost two months ago.

"Oil markets continue to gyrate in response ‌to ⁠oscillating social media posts by the U.S. and Iran, rather than the realities on the ground which remain challenging for oil flows to resume in a rapid fashion," Saul Kavonic, MST Marquee's head of research, said.

Both contracts posted on Friday their ​largest daily declines since ​April 18 after ⁠Iran said passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was open for the remaining ceasefire period and Trump ​said Iran had agreed to never close the strait again.

"The ​announcement of ⁠the Strait opening proved premature," Kavonic said.

"Ship owners will be twice shy about heading towards the Strait again without receiving much more confidence that any announced passage is ⁠real."

More than ​20 ships passed the strait on Saturday carrying ​oil, liquefied petroleum gas, metals and fertilizers, Kpler data showed, the highest number of vessels crossing the ​waterway since March 1.



Reuters