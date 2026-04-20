logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Oil claws back losses as Strait of Hormuz is closed again

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Oil prices rebounded more than 6 percent on Monday ‌after tumbling more than 9 percent on Friday on news the Strait of Hormuz is closed again after both the U.S. and Iran said the other party had violated their ceasefire deal by attacking ​ships over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brent crude futures jumped US$6.11, or 6.76 percent, to US$96.49 a barrel by ​2327 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at US$90.38 a barrel, ⁠up US$6.53, or 7.79 percent.

The U.S. military had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run ​its blockade, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, while Iran said it would ​not participate in a second round of peace talks despite Trump's threat of renewed airstrikes.

The United States has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has lifted and then reimposed ​its own blockade of the Strait, which handled roughly one-fifth of the world's ​oil supply before the war began almost two months ago.

"Oil markets continue to gyrate in response ‌to ⁠oscillating social media posts by the U.S. and Iran, rather than the realities on the ground which remain challenging for oil flows to resume in a rapid fashion," Saul Kavonic, MST Marquee's head of research, said.

Both contracts posted on Friday their ​largest daily declines since ​April 18 after ⁠Iran said passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was open for the remaining ceasefire period and Trump ​said Iran had agreed to never close the strait again.

"The ​announcement of ⁠the Strait opening proved premature," Kavonic said.

"Ship owners will be twice shy about heading towards the Strait again without receiving much more confidence that any announced passage is ⁠real."

More than ​20 ships passed the strait on Saturday carrying ​oil, liquefied petroleum gas, metals and fertilizers, Kpler data showed, the highest number of vessels crossing the ​waterway since March 1.


Reuters

oiljumppricesUSIrantrump

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Motorists ride past the Imam Sadiq (AS) mosque with a giant Iranian flag installed on its front at the Palestine Square in Tehran on April 19, 2026. (AFP)
Iran says final deal still far off as Hormuz Strait shuttered
WORLD
16 hours ago
Trump, Iran cite progress in talks as uncertainty hangs over Strait
WORLD
23 hours ago
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Iran closes Hormuz Strait again over US blockade with ships mid-transit
WORLD
18-04-2026 16:58 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he visits Coosa Steel Corporation in Rome, Georgia, U.S., February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
The Iran war has revealed Trump's pressure point: the economy
WORLD
18-04-2026 16:54 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn towards the White House after landing in Marine One on April 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. The President is returning to Washington after speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP
US Catholics unsettled by Trump's feud with pope
WORLD
18-04-2026 15:43 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump walks after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn while returning to the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Trump says he has 'good news' on Iran as tankers cross Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
18-04-2026 14:22 HKT
A flag waves outside the International Revenue Service Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo
Trump, IRS in talks to settle US president's $10 billion lawsuit
WORLD
18-04-2026 14:20 HKT
A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo
US renews Russian oil waiver after pressure from countries dealing with Iran war price shocks
WORLD
18-04-2026 13:25 HKT
Displaced people make their way as they return to their homes after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, April 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz, but says U.S. must end naval blockade
WORLD
18-04-2026 12:14 HKT
A satellite image shows the ship movement at the Strait of Hormuz on April 17, 2026, in Space. EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2/Handout via REUTERS
Iran threatens to again close Hormuz, if US blockade continues
WORLD
18-04-2026 11:53 HKT
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
19 hours ago
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
15 hours ago
Fans praise Kai Tak Stadium's design as Hong Kong Sevens concludes 
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.