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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rises over 77 points in early trading on Monday

FINANCE
30 mins ago
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The Hang Seng Index rose in the early morning trading session on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 77 points to 26,237 points. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index inched up by 0.28 percent to around 5,056 points.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

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