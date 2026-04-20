Hang Seng Index rises over 77 points in early trading on Monday

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The Hang Seng Index rose in the early morning trading session on Monday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 77 points to 26,237 points.
The Hang Seng Tech Index inched up by 0.28 percent to around 5,056 points.
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