Manycore Tech, one of Six Little Dragons, oversubscribed by 1,000 times as retail book closes

Manycore Tech, one of the Six Little Dragons of Hangzhou, saw its retail tranche oversubscribed by over 1,072 times after the retail book closed at noon.

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The spatial design software maker pulled in HK$131.2 billion from margin loans for the initial public offering that could raise up to HK$1.2 billion.

CMOS image sensor provider Gpixel Changchun Microelectronics also has its retail tranche oversubscribed by 821 times, drawing HK$213.8 billion in margin loans when the subscription period ended.

It plans to issue 65.3 million shares at HK$39.88 each, for a total of over HK$2.6 billion.

China's Victory Giant, meanwhile, saw its retail tranche oversubscribed by nearly 10 times after recording HK$17 billion in margin financing.

The printed circuit board maker plans to sell 83.35 million shares for up to HK$17.5 billion, the biggest IPO in Hong Kong since September.