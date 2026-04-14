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FINANCE

Manycore Tech, one of Six Little Dragons, oversubscribed by 1,000 times as retail book closes

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Manycore Tech, one of the Six Little Dragons of Hangzhou, saw its retail tranche oversubscribed by over 1,072 times after the retail book closed at noon. 

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The spatial design software maker pulled in HK$131.2 billion from margin loans for the initial public offering that could raise up to HK$1.2 billion.

CMOS image sensor provider Gpixel Changchun Microelectronics also has its retail tranche oversubscribed by 821 times, drawing HK$213.8 billion in margin loans when the subscription period ended. 

It plans to issue 65.3 million shares at HK$39.88 each, for a total of over HK$2.6 billion. 

China's Victory Giant, meanwhile, saw its retail tranche oversubscribed by nearly 10 times after recording HK$17 billion in margin financing. 

The printed circuit board maker plans to sell 83.35 million shares for up to HK$17.5 billion, the biggest IPO in Hong Kong since September.

 

ManycoreIPOHong KongLittle Dragons

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