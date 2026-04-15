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CHINA

China's vice commerce minister meets Ford executive, urges deeper market presence

CHINA
1 hour ago
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File Photo: China's International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang leaves the venue for APEC Trade Ministers' meeting in Seogwipo on Jeju island, South Korea, May 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/FILE PHOTO
File Photo: China's International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang leaves the venue for APEC Trade Ministers' meeting in Seogwipo on Jeju island, South Korea, May 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/FILE PHOTO

China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang met a senior Ford executive in Beijing this week, urging the U.S. automaker to deepen its presence in the Chinese market, according to a commerce ministry statement on Wednesday.

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"The Chinese and U.S. automotive industries have complementary advantages and broad prospects for cooperation," Li told Ford's chief policy officer Steven Croley in a meeting on Monday, the ministry said.

Li expressed hope that Ford would continue to deepen its presence in the Chinese market and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Chinese companies to provide more competitive products for Chinese and global markets. 

Reuters

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