China's CATL posts slower profit growth in first quarter

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14-04-2026 18:14 HKT
Chinese electric vehicle battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (3750) net profit growth slowed in the first quarter, as domestic EV demand softens, intensifying supplier competition.
First-quarter net profit rose 48.5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 20.7 billion yuan, versus a 57.1 percent increase in the fourth quarter, according to a stock filing on Wednesday. That beat the estimated growth of 20.9 percent in a poll of analysts compiled by LSEG.
Revenue rose 52.5 percent to 129.1 billion yuan, against a 36.6 percent increase in the fourth quarter and above analysts' forecast of a 35.7 percent gain.
Reuters
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