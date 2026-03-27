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FINANCE

Netflix raises subscription prices across all plans in US

FINANCE
15 mins ago
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A Netflix logo is displayed at the Lucca Comics & Games 2025 event in Lucca, Italy, October 31, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
A Netflix logo is displayed at the Lucca Comics & Games 2025 event in Lucca, Italy, October 31, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

Netflix has increased prices on all its plans in the US, as the streaming giant pushes into new programming formats such as video podcasts and live sporting events.

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The company’s ad-supported tier will now cost US$8.99 (HK$70.4) a month, compared with US$7.99 earlier, while prices for its standard plan rose US$2 per month to US$19.99, according to its website.

The premium plan now costs US$26.99 a month, up from US$24.99 earlier. Netflix has also increased the price of adding an extra member to US$7.99 for ad-supported plans and to US$9.99 for ad-free plans.

Netflix, which has more than 325 million subscribers, had scrapped its cheapest ad-free plan, called basic, in 2023, leaving users with its more expensive premium and standard plans, as well as the standard plan with ads.

With the new prices, the company’s average revenue per subscriber in the US-Canada region will rise 6 percent year-over-year in 2026, according to estimates from TD Cowen analysts.

It last raised prices early last year.

Netflix reported revenue of US$12.1 billion for the October-December period, modestly exceeding analysts’ estimate.

In February, it walked away from bidding for Warner Bros’ streaming and studio assets, paving the way for Paramount Skydance to buy the storied Hollywood studio in a US$110 billion deal.

Reuters

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