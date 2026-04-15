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FINANCE

HK land premium drops 41pc to HK$2.1b in the first quarter

FINANCE
13 mins ago
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Hong Kong recorded a total land premium of HK$2.1 billion in the first quarter this year, an decrease of 41 percent from the last quarter, according to the Lands Department on Wednesday.

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The figure also marks an increase of nearly 2 percent from the previous year.

The city saw 13 lease modifications and two land exchanges in the Land Registry in during the quarter, of which three were modifications of a technical nature involving nil premium.

Among these 15 land transactions, one is located on Hong Kong Island, 10 are in Kowloon and four are in the New Territories. 

 

land premium

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