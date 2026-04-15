Victory Giant Technology's retail tranche oversubscribed 41.4 times

China's Victory Giant Technology (Hui Zhou) saw its retail tranche for its Hong Kong Initial Public Offering oversubscribed 41.4 times and has drawn HK$74.2 billion.

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However, the Nvidia supplier and leading mainland AI printed circuit board maker plans to stop accepting institutional investor subscriptions for its Hong Kong offering one day before the scheduled date, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company will close its book building on Thursday.

Due to high demand, the company, already listed on the mainland A-shares market, plans to increase its H-share listing to HK$20.2 billion, according to Reuters' service, International Financing Review.

Chinese technology original design manufacturer Huaqin Technology's retail tranche for its Hong Kong IPO was oversubscribed by 0.78 times, drawing HK$356 million in margin loans.

It plans to raise at most HK$4.6 billion by offering 58.55 million H shares. The offer price is no more than HK$77.7 per share. Each board lot has 100 shares, and the entry fee is HK$7,848.

The company plans to debut on April 23.

