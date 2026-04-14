logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St opens higher as Mideast de-escalation hopes lift sentiment

FINANCE
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after reports of fresh efforts to ease the Middle East conflict boosted sentiment, with traders also assessing corporate earnings and the March producer price data.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.8 points, or 0.11 percent, to 48,272.03 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 24.0 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,910.2, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 147.8 points, or 0.64 percent, to 23,331.501.

Reuters

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
BlackRock
BlackRock quarterly profit rises on active ETFs and performance fees
FINANCE
3 mins ago
US producer prices increase less than expected in March
FINANCE
6 mins ago
Citi profit beats estimates as market volatility lifts trading revenue
FINANCE
19 mins ago
Anthony Lam (third from the left)
FHKI signs MoU with Shougang for industrial and I&T partnership
FINANCE
38 mins ago
The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo
Evergrande liquidators enter exclusive talks to sell majority stake in property services arm
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hong Kong GDP growth to slow to 3pc in Q2: HKU
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China finance ministry to meet underwriters on special treasury bond issuance plan
FINANCE
2 hours ago
DFI Retail Group Representatives
7-Eleven Hong Kong to open 20+ ready-to-eat concept stores this year
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A sign stands in front of the JPMorgan Chase & Co bank headquarters building in New York, March 15, 2013. Reuters
JPMorgan profit rises as volatile markets drive trading division
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HSBC Group Chairman Brendan Nelson attends the UK-China Business Forum held at the headquarters of the Bank of China (BOC) in Beijing, China, January 30, 2026 . Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS
Hong Kong to surpass Switzerland as top cross-border investment hub: HSBC chair
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
17 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.