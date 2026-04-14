Wall St opens higher as Mideast de-escalation hopes lift sentiment

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after reports of fresh efforts to ease the Middle East conflict boosted sentiment, with traders also assessing corporate earnings and the March producer price data.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.8 points, or 0.11 percent, to 48,272.03 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 24.0 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,910.2, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 147.8 points, or 0.64 percent, to 23,331.501.

Reuters