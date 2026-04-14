7-Eleven Hong Kong to open 20+ ready-to-eat concept stores this year

7-Eleven Hong Kong, a brand under DFI Retail Group, plans to open more than 20 new ready-to-eat concept stores this year, as the convenience store chain pushes deeper into daily meals and digital services to navigate a challenging retail environment.

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“We are no longer just about cigarettes and drinks, we have transformed our business with ready-to-eat food, experiential consumption and digital tools,” said Patrick Lui, managing director for 7-Eleven Hong Kong and Macau. He added that the brand’s mobile app now boasts 300,000 monthly active users, offering greater convenience for shoppers.

A new concept store at Kai Tak Retail Hub, which features anime merchandise, celebrity‑branded items and pet supplies, hosted a well‑attended signing event in March. Meanwhile, the brand’s ready-to-eat food lineup, including private labels 7-SELECT, 7CAFÉ, and Tsat Jai Sik Dong (7-Eleven Food Stall), continues to drive growth through local collaborations.

Other DFI Retail Group brands also reported strategic progress.

Mannings saw 5 percent same-store sales growth in 2025. While expanding its community health presence with 64 registered pharmacies, Mannings recorded double-digit growth in cross-border e-commerce following the closure of 16 physical stores in mainland.

Wellcome, operating over 320 stores. Its “Click & Collect” service saw sales quadruple compared to last year , with over 215 pickup points established as of March 2026. Its "Everyday Value" program has driven a 50 percent increase in product volume for over 400 essential items.

IKEA, focusing on its "Store & Organise" theme, IKEA continues its "New Lower Price" campaigns. Its food business now accounts for 14 percent to 15 percent of total sales. The brand is also expanding its reach through pop-up stores in locations like Ma On Shan.

Yiru Zhou