HKEX launches HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Monday that it introduced two new technology‑focused benchmarks: the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and the HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index, marking the expansion of its proprietary and co‑branded benchmark offerings

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As the first co‑branded index between HKEX and Korea Exchange, the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index provides cross‑market exposure to Hong Kong‑listed semiconductor companies eligible for Southbound Stock Connect and to leading South Korean semiconductor names, represented by constituents of the KRX Semiconductor Top 15 Index.

Meanwhile, the HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index tracks the performance of all constituents of the HKEX Tech 100 Index and the 100 largest Nasdaq‑listed technology companies by market capitalisation, including the Magnificent Seven.

With weightings of approximately 60 percent for Stock Connect-eligible Hong Kong-listed companies and 40 percent in overseas-listed companies, the indices are designed to support the development of exchange traded funds and to be eligible for inclusion under Southbound ETF Connect - enabling investors in the Chinese mainland to access more diversified cross-market exposure, according to HKEX.

After receiving regulatory approval, new ETFs based on the two newly-launched indices will also be launched in Hong Kong, the city's bourse operator said.

HKEX chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting noted that by expanding its proprietary and co-branded benchmark offering, along with its strong focus on technology opportunities, HKEX aims to create a liquidity flywheel - broadening the universe for index linked products, deepening market participation, and enhancing vibrancy across both the primary and secondary markets.