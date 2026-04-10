Hang Seng Index narrowly misses 26,000 points by noon

Hong Kong shares rose by midday break on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index once advanced 320 points but pared some gains to 25,907, up 155 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Hang Seng Tech Index grew 1 percent to 4,873 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index edged up 0.63 percent to 3,991, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased 1.74 percent to 14,239 points.