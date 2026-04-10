Hang Seng Index narrowly misses 26,000 points by noon

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Hong Kong stocks fall by noon
09-04-2026 12:07 HKT
Hong Kong shares pull back at the opening
09-04-2026 09:58 HKT
Wall Street opens higher after US-Iran ceasefire
08-04-2026 21:40 HKT
Hong Kong stocks close at three-week high on US-Iran ceasefire agreement
08-04-2026 17:03 HKT
Hang Seng Index up 700 points midday
08-04-2026 12:13 HKT
China's Sigenergy Technology aims to raise $4.4 bln in Hong Kong IPO
08-04-2026 10:00 HKT
Hong Kong shares rally after ceasefire announcement
08-04-2026 09:48 HKT
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT