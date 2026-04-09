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US wholesale inventories post biggest increase in 13 months

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

US wholesale inventories increased by the most in 13 months in February, boosted by sharp rises in the stocks of professional and electrical equipment, government data showed on Thursday.

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Stocks at wholesalers rebounded 0.8 percent, the largest increase since January 2025, after falling 0.3 percent in January, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Thursday.

Inventories, a key part of gross domestic product, increased 1.8 percent on a year-over-year basis in February. The rise, if sustained in March, could see inventories adding to GDP growth in the first quarter.

The Census Bureau is still catching up on data releases following delays caused by last year’s government shutdown.

Stocks of professional equipment increased 0.8 percent while those of electrical products shot up 1.5 percent.

Business inventories made a small contribution to the 0.5 percent annualized GDP growth pace in the fourth quarter. The economy grew at a 4.4 percent pace in the July-September quarter.

Sales at wholesalers increased 2.7 percent in February after rising 1.1 percent in January. At February’s sales pace it would take 1.22 months to clear shelves, down from 1.25 months in January. The inventories/sales ratio was at 1.31 months in February 2025.

Reuters

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