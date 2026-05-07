Energy crisis front and centre as ASEAN leaders start summit

Conflicts far beyond Southeast Asia are expected to dominate discussions of leaders of the regional ASEAN bloc meeting in the Philippines, with the Middle East crisis posing significant challenges for its fuel import-dependent economies.

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The meetings on the island of Cebu on Thursday and Friday will include leaders and foreign and economic ministers of the 11-member grouping, with energy and food supply security top priorities for the region of nearly 700 million people.

The Middle East conflict has left many Asian countries scrambling for alternative oil supplies, with ASEAN ministers convening special meetings ahead of the summit, and the Philippines hopeful of ratification of an oil-sharing framework agreement.

"The ongoing crisis in the Middle East and its far-reaching repercussions, including the disruptions to energy flows, trade routes, food supply chains and the welfare of our nationals, remind us that developments beyond our region can have immediate and profound effects on ASEAN," Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said in opening a meeting of her counterparts on Thursday.

"ASEAN needs to strengthen our crisis coordination and institutional readiness in times of crisis," Lazaro said.

ACTION BEYOND RHETORIC

The issue, diplomats and analysts say, will test the Philippines' chairmanship, forcing it to coordinate a regional response while preventing ASEAN's own conflicts, including Myanmar's civil war and last year's deadly and still unresolved border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, from slipping down the agenda.

"Planning to cushion the economic fallout could eventually outweigh other immediate regional issues," said Don McLain Gill, a geopolitical analyst and lecturer at Manila's De La Salle University.

While Myanmar's crisis and troubles in the South China Sea would still be discussed, significant breakthroughs were unlikely, he added.

ASEAN, which has a combined gross domestic product of about $3.8 trillion, has long struggled to coordinate its responses to crises, with meetings typically resulting in agreements to cooperate without a clear strategy or concrete commitments.

Former Philippine diplomat Laura del Rosario, however, said the scale of the energy supply shock was an issue no ASEAN country could escape and would likely push it beyond rhetoric.

The conflict has also sharpened the wider U.S.-China rivalry in Southeast Asia, analysts say, with Washington preoccupied by wars elsewhere and Beijing positioning itself as a more dependable partner.

"The U.S. will be contrasted as a destabilising power, while China will be seen as a stabilising one," said Collin Koh, of Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

As a supplier of energy-related inputs and raw materials, China "holds some of the most important cards right now", he added.

MYANMAR SEEKS RE-ENGAGEMENT

Also set to be addressed is the crisis in Myanmar, an issue that has divided ASEAN, with its new nominally civilian government keen to re-engage with the bloc. The election was swept by a party backed by the military, which had ruled for five years since a 2021 coup.

ASEAN has not recognised the election or indicated when the leadership of Myanmar, with its former junta chief Min Aung Hlaing now president, can return to its summits after five years on the sidelines.

The military-backed government may need to convince ASEAN countries it is sincere about halting fighting and seeking dialogue with rebel groups, after recent steps towards reconciliation that include two amnesties and a reduced sentence and transfer to house arrest of ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

ASEAN leaders will likely renew calls for completion of a protracted code of conduct between ASEAN and Beijing for the South China Sea, with the 2026 target date a challenge amid competing interests and lingering concerns about their vital economic ties with China.

Beijing, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea including parts of the exclusive economic zones of several ASEAN states, is not included in the meeting, but it is a major external partner for the bloc.

Reuters