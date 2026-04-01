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FINANCE

Hong Kong February retail sales beat estimate with 19.3pc surge

FINANCE
01-04-2026 18:03 HKT
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Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS

Hong Kong's February total retail sales increased by 19.3 percent year on year, beating the estimate of 12.200 percent.

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The Census and Statistics Department announced February's provisional estimate of the value of total retail sales at HK$3.5 billion.

After removing the effect of price changes, the provisional estimate of the total retail sales volume rose 17.5 percent.

For the first two months of 2026, the provisional estimate of the total retail sales volume increased by 11.8 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

The sales of most broad types of retail outlets saw growth, led by electrical goods and other consumer durable goods not elsewhere classified at 32.4 percent, followed by motor vehicles and parts at 28.5 percent, sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts at 27.8 percent, and the value of sales of other consumer goods not elsewhere classified at 13.1 percent.

On the other hand, the sales value of fuels decreased by 14.2 percent in the first two months of 2026, and the sales value of Chinese drugs and herbs fell by 0.8 percent.

Looking ahead, the spokesperson said the local economy’s resilient growth momentum and increase in inbound visitors are expected to support retail businesses, and the government will continue to closely monitor developments in geopolitical tensions and assess their potential implications for consumer spending in the local market.

Gloria Leung

Hong Kong retail sales

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