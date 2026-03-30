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FINANCE

Dah Sing Banking Group net rises 20pc to $2.48b

FINANCE
51 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Dah Sing Bank.
Dah Sing Bank.

Dah Sing Banking Group's (2356) net profit rose 20.2 percent year-on-year to HK$2.48 billion in 2025 and declared a final dividend of 49 HK cents.

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Its total dividend for the whole year reached 80 HK cents, up 21 percent from a year ago.

Net interest income grew by 10.2 percent to HK$5.83 billion, while non-interest income jumped 27 percent to HK$2.08 billion.

The lender's net interest margin expanded by 24 percentage points to 2.41 percent despite operating in a broadly declining interest rate environment, reflecting its growth in current account and savings account deposit balances and disciplined control over funding costs. 

Its credit impairment losses inched down 0.5 percent to HK$1.78 billion.

Looking ahead, the group expected that further reductions in mortgage rates and sustained demand from local buyers and Chinese Mainland investors are anticipated to support a continued recovery in home prices and transaction volumes, and it anticipated an increase in demand for the commercial real estate sector.

Dah Sing estimated that global risks like the Middle East tension will remain elevated for the time being. and it will stay prudent and conservative, maintaining a strong financial position while seeking opportunities that align with our strategy to deliver sustainable returns for shareholders.

Separately, Parent company Dah Sing Financial (0440) saw its net profit rise 22.9 percent to HK$2.06 billion and declared a final dividend of HK$1.42.

Dah Sing Banking GroupDah Sing BankDah Sing Financial

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