logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's industrial profit growth accelerates in early 2026

FINANCE
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Workers build vehicles on the production line at Nio's car assembly plant in Hefei, China, April 25, 2025. REUTERS
Workers build vehicles on the production line at Nio's car assembly plant in Hefei, China, April 25, 2025. REUTERS

China’s industrial firms reported stronger profit growth early in the year, reinforcing recovery signals in the world’s second-largest economy even as the Middle East war threatens global growth.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Business margins remain squeezed as rising input costs and fierce competition bite across sectors, while trade and geopolitical tensions cloud the outlook for exports - a key engine of economic growth.

Industrial profits grew 15.2 percent in the first two months over the same period last year, following a 0.6 percent increase for the whole of last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Among the sectors reporting the fastest profit growth were computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing with a 200 percent rise during the period, while non-ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry posted a 150 percent increase.

The economy started the year on a firmer footing with a surge in exports driven by AI-related technology demand, quickening industrial output, and a rebound in retail sales and investment, although the US-Israeli strikes on Iran have rattled global trade and energy markets.

The economic fallout from the Middle East crisis is likely to surface in coming months, with markets watching US President Donald Trump’s delayed China trip, his first in eight years, for clues on global growth.

While consumer inflation ticked up on China’s longest nine-day Lunar New Year holiday, producer deflation has yet to run its course, pointing to still weak domestic demand that has toughened competition in sectors such as autos and solar panels.

Rising component costs, especially memory chips, could further eat into profitability.

Some companies may “face big losses or even go bust” in such a long cycle of rising costs, Xiaomi president Lu Weibing warned on Tuesday.

Industrial profit figures cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan (HK$22.7 million) from their main operations.

Reuters

Chinaindustry

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The logo of CITIC Securities is seen at its branch in Beijing, China, March 22, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China's CITIC Securities books 39 percent profit rise as brokerage fees jump
FINANCE
13 hours ago
SMIC's profit surges 39pc last year, sees above-average sales growth for 2026
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China urges peace talks in Iran war
CHINA
14 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Trump plans May visit to China for talks with Xi after Iran war delay
CHINA
15 hours ago
The CNOOC logo is projected on a screen in 2006. Photo by REUTERS
China's Cnooc 2025 net profit fell 11.5 percent despite record oil and gas production
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Road traffic cameras attached to a pole next to Nexperia factory amidst a shortage of chip supply caused by the diplomatic standoff between China and the Netherlands over the company, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Chinese, Dutch ministers discuss Nexperia, trade, Chinese commerce ministry says
CHINA
16 hours ago
The second edition of the Chengdu International Marathon attracted 28,000 runners from 54 countries and regions to Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Saturday. [Photo China Daily/VCG]
China bans runner after mid-marathon splits goes viral
CHINA
17 hours ago
A general view of the German chemical company, BASF Schwarzheide GmbH in Schwarzheide, Germany, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
German chemical giant BASF opens vast China complex
CHINA
18 hours ago
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China considers easing bank shareholding limits to boost capital, sources say
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Spring Airlines' Airbus A320 aircraft are seen at Hongqiao airport in Shanghai on July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
China's Spring Airlines to raise domestic fuel charges from April 5
FINANCE
19 hours ago
TVB.
Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB
FINANCE
25-03-2026 17:41 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
NEWS
9 hours ago
(File Photo)
Domestic helper mother arrested after newborn found dead in Causeway Bay mall restroom
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.