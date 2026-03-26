China's Spring Airlines to raise domestic fuel charges from April 5

China’s Spring Airlines will raise fuel surcharges for domestic flights from April 5, the company said on its website, as the US-Israeli war on Iran drives up jet fuel prices.

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Specific details of the adjustment will be announced in a later notice, the budget carrier said.

Several Chinese airlines, including Spring, Juneyao Airlines and Xiamen Airlines, have recently hiked fuel charges for some international routes.

The conflict has upended the global aviation industry, prompting airlines to raise fares and revise financial outlooks.

Reuters