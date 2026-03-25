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FINANCE

eMPF logs 11,500 complaints; members can claim for fault-induced financial losses: Hui

FINANCE
30 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Christopher Hui.
Christopher Hui.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said on Wednesday that the eMPF Platform received a total of about 11,500 complaint cases as of the end of February, of which 76 percent have been handled by The eMPF Platform Company, with an average handling time of about 18 working days

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In a written reply involving the operation of the eMPF Platform, Hui noted that when individual MPF schemes first onboarded the platform, the government understood that some employers and scheme members encountered difficulties in adapting to and using the platform, including delays in tagging payments and identifying voluntary contributions, resulting in relevant contributions not being timely reflected on the eMPF Platform.

To assist employers in registering with and using the eMPF Platform, the eMPF Company has been providing them with one-on-one, hand-holding on-site support through outreach services, he added.

Besides, if a scheme member suffers direct financial loss attributable to the eMPF Company's fault, such as a delay in transferring MPF accrued benefits, the member may file a claim against the eMPF Company, Hui noted.

In accordance with the general principle, the eMPF Company will credit the shortfall in fund units to the affected scheme member's MPF account to restore the member's account to the position had the error not occurred, according to Hui's reply.

He pointed out that scheme members may also consider participating in the Pilot Scheme for Mediation for the eMPF Platform administered by the Financial Dispute Resolution Centre, which provides an independent, impartial, and efficient channel to resolve monetary disputes with the eMPF Company through mediation.

eMPFcomplaintChristopher Hui

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