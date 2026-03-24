Haidilao profit falls 14 percent, revenue rises 1.1 percent to 43.2b yuan in 2025

Haidilao International (6862) saw its net profit for 2025 fall by 14 percent to 4.05 billion yuan (HK$4.6 billion), while full-year revenue rose 1.1percent to 43.23 billion yuan.

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Profit fell hit by a slide in table turnover rate to 3.9 times a day from 4.1 times, a 7.5 percent drop in customer visits.

The board proposed a final cash dividend of HK$0.384 per share, down 24.3 percent year on year.

Delivery revenue more than doubled to 2.66 billion yuan, and multi-brand business under the Pomegranate Plan surged 214.6 percent to 1.52 billion yuan.

The group operated 1,304 self-owned and 79 franchised restaurants at year end, after opening 79 new stores and closing 85 underperforming outlets.

Looking ahead, Haidilao said it will enhance consumer experience, expand its multi-brand business, boost digitalisation and pursue strategic acquisitions.