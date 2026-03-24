Haidilao profit falls 14 percent, revenue rises 1.1 percent to 43.2b yuan in 2025

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Haidilao International (6862) saw its net profit for 2025 fall by 14 percent to 4.05 billion yuan (HK$4.6 billion), while full-year revenue rose 1.1percent to 43.23 billion yuan.
Profit fell hit by a slide in table turnover rate to 3.9 times a day from 4.1 times, a 7.5 percent drop in customer visits.
The board proposed a final cash dividend of HK$0.384 per share, down 24.3 percent year on year.
Delivery revenue more than doubled to 2.66 billion yuan, and multi-brand business under the Pomegranate Plan surged 214.6 percent to 1.52 billion yuan.
The group operated 1,304 self-owned and 79 franchised restaurants at year end, after opening 79 new stores and closing 85 underperforming outlets.
Looking ahead, Haidilao said it will enhance consumer experience, expand its multi-brand business, boost digitalisation and pursue strategic acquisitions.
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