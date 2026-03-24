logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Haidilao profit falls 14 percent, revenue rises 1.1 percent to 43.2b yuan in 2025

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Haidilao International (6862) saw its net profit for 2025 fall by 14 percent to 4.05 billion yuan (HK$4.6 billion), while full-year revenue rose 1.1percent to 43.23 billion yuan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Profit fell hit by a slide in table turnover rate to 3.9 times a day from 4.1 times, a 7.5 percent drop in customer visits.

The board proposed a final cash dividend of HK$0.384 per share, down 24.3 percent year on year.

Delivery revenue more than doubled to 2.66 billion yuan, and multi-brand business under the Pomegranate Plan surged 214.6 percent to 1.52 billion yuan.

The group operated 1,304 self-owned and 79 franchised restaurants at year end, after opening 79 new stores and closing 85 underperforming outlets.

Looking ahead, Haidilao said it will enhance consumer experience,  expand its multi-brand business, boost digitalisation and pursue strategic acquisitions.

 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Paul Chan. Photo from Information Services Department.
HK positions as a safe harbour and gateway to mainland: Paul Chan
FINANCE
7 mins ago
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 30, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
US business activity slips to 11-month low in March amid Iran war, S&P Global survey shows
FINANCE
26 mins ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens lower as Middle East uncertainty tempers rally
FINANCE
45 mins ago
REUTERS
SenseTime net loss narrows 59pc to 1.77b yuan
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Chinese bottled water maker Nongfu Spring posts a 30.9pc rise in profit last year
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Reuters
World's largest pork producer WH's net profit rose 8.16pc to US$1.59b
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS
Sinopec to ramp up Bohai Bay shale oil as backup to sustain output
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Reuters
China Telecom posts 33.2b yuan net profit, up 0.5pc
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Four new members including Baidu chair Li Yanhong join the Chief Executive's Council of Advisers
FINANCE
4 hours ago
HK securities watchdog bans Patrick Lui Pak-tong for life, fines him $17.43 million
FINANCE
4 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
NEWS
23 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
NEWS
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.