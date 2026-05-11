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FINANCE

China's central bank vows support to boost domestic demand, tech innovation

FINANCE
53 mins ago
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China's central bank will continue to implement an appropriately loose monetary policy, and strengthen financial support for expanding domestic demand and scientific and technological innovation, it said in a report released on May 11.

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The central bank will "utilise a variety of monetary policy tools flexibly to maintain ample liquidity and relatively loose social financing conditions" and "maintain the basic stability of yuan exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level," the People' s Bank of China said in its monetary policy implementation report for the first quarter.

 

Reuters

People' s Bank of Chinamonetary policy

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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