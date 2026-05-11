China's central bank vows support to boost domestic demand, tech innovation

China's central bank will continue to implement an appropriately loose monetary policy, and strengthen financial support for expanding domestic demand and scientific and technological innovation, it said in a report released on May 11.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The central bank will "utilise a variety of monetary policy tools flexibly to maintain ample liquidity and relatively loose social financing conditions" and "maintain the basic stability of yuan exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level," the People' s Bank of China said in its monetary policy implementation report for the first quarter.

Reuters