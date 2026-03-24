Mixue profit jumps 33pc in 2025, founder Zhang Hongfu moves to co-chairman role

China's largest bubble tea and drinks chain Mixue (2097) posted a better-than-expected net profit of 5.89 billion yuan (HK$6.7 billion) in 2025, rising 32.7 percent from a year prior, sending its shares to jump nearly 6 percent on Tuesday.

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No dividend was declared.

Its revenue increased 35.2 percent year-on-year to 33.6 billion yuan, thanks to higher revenue from sales of goods and equipment, as well as franchise and related services.

Sales of goods and equipment generated 24.2 billion yuan, up 35.3 percent, while income from franchise and related services grew by 28 percent to 793.9 million yuan, primarily driven by the expansion of its store network.

The bubble tea giant expanded its global footprint to 59,823 stores last year, a net increase of 13,344 outlets.

Meanwhile, Mixue said its co-founder Zhang Hongfu has been appointed as co-chairman and will continue to serve as an executive director, while he has stepped down from his role as chief executive, in order to devote more time to the group's long-term sustainable development strategy.

Zhang Hongfu will continue to participate in the group's major decision-making processes and play a leading role in key areas, including strategy, culture, public welfare initiatives, and innovation, providing continued support for its long-term and steady development, the company added.

Besides, Zhang Yuan has been appointed as chief executive officer and will cease serving as executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company. Cui Haijing has resigned as the supervisor and chairlady of the Supervisory Committee and has been appointed as head of finance, and will be responsible for Mixue's financial management.

All changes are effective from March 24.