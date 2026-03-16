Apple unveils second-generation AirPods Max at $4,599, more than five years after debut

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Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Monday
11 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls 251 points on Friday as oil prices hover at US$100
13-03-2026 16:35 HKT
Apple cuts China App Store commission fees after government pressure
13-03-2026 14:43 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Friday as oil prices hover US$100
13-03-2026 12:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 78 points in early trading on Friday
13-03-2026 10:15 HKT
Iran has laid about a dozen mines in Strait of Hormuz, sources say
12-03-2026 03:43 HKT
Hang Seng Index rallies on Friday as tech stocks rebound
06-03-2026 16:28 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
15-03-2026 20:47 HKT