logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production

WORLD
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Intel and Apple logos are seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Intel and Apple logos are seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple AAPL.O has agreed to work with Intel INTC.O to design and manufacture its chips in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A partnership with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing base as it seeks additional chip capacity. The iPhone maker relies heavily ​on TSMC, whose advanced production ​lines are in ⁠high demand from AI chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD.

Intel reached a preliminary deal to make some chips for Apple after more than a year of discussions, the Wall Street Journal reported in May.

Apple and Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comments outside regular business hours.

An Apple contract gives Intel a steady demand from one of the world's largest consumer electronics companies, boosting both its reputation and a manufacturing business that has lagged TSMC in recent years.

Earlier this week, Intel said a new generation of its manufacturing tech 18A has entered its initial production, as the chipmaker sees strong demand for its central processors.

Last year, the Trump administration took a 10% stake in Intel and announced plans to invest roughly $10 billion in the chipmaker to build or ​expand U.S. factories.

Trump previously said he "should have asked for more" of a stake in Intel, eight months after the government's Intel position grew to be worth more than $50 billion.

The administration has been stepping up efforts to secure U.S. supply chains for critical minerals and semiconductors, including taking equity stakes in companies to reduce reliance on China.

Reuters

TrumpAppleIntelUSchip designproduction

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON / POOL / AFP US President Donald Trump (L), Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis (C) and South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung react during a working lunch meeting of G7 members, partner countries, and artificial intelligence business leaders as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 17, 2026.
South Korean leader books golf with Trump after 'pinky promise'
WORLD
17 mins ago
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Uzbekistan v Colombia - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 17, 2026 Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo gives instructions to his players during a hydration break REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer-Fans boo hydration breaks during World Cup matches in US, Canada
WORLD
4 hours ago
An Apple logo is seen at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2012 in San Francisco, California June 11, 2012. REUTERS
Apple to raise prices due to memory chip shortage, CEO Cook tells WSJ
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Fuel prices are displayed at a gas station on June 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Oil prices fell today after U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was increasing. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP
Oil prices sink further as Trump signs deal to reopen Hormuz
WORLD
5 hours ago
US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the tarmas to board Air Force One at Geneva Airport en route to Versailles after attending the G7 summit, in Geneva on June 17, 2026. (Photo by MARTIAL TREZZINI / POOL / AFP)
G7 leaders welcome Trump 'change' on Ukraine
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
The 14-point U.S.-Iran pact as read by U.S. official
WORLD
12 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a working session with G7 leaders and outreach partners on promoting economic growth, during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
'I'm the boss', Trump says at G7, as he warms to Ukraine's war aims
WORLD
18 hours ago
US retail sales beat expectations in May
FINANCE
19 hours ago
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
UN food aid agency gets $800 million grant from US after funding cuts
WORLD
21 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung and South Korea's first lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive before a family photo prior to a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee asks Trump to lead peaceful diplomacy with North Korea
WORLD
22 hours ago
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
NEWS
12 hours ago
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.