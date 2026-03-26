Hong Kong Baptist University to turn School of Continuing Education into private university

Baptist University announces its School of Continuing Education is looking to convert into a private university and a University of Applied Sciences in the late year.

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Alexander Wai Ping-kong, president and vice-chancellor of the university, said at a media luncheon today that the institution plans to formally apply for the post-secondary college registration next month under the latest amendments to the Post Secondary Colleges Ordinance.

He expressed hope that the relevant procedures would be completed by the fourth quarter of this year to develop SCE into a UAS.

Wai also stressed the significance of scientific research and creative development at the media meeting, as the university reforms education and pushes for artificial intelligence.

“We’ve been looking at AI for three years,” he said, noting possible prospects of the university expanding to the Northern Metropolis in the coming years, as the core campus in Kowloon Tong is running out of space.

The university is also in discussions with the Legislative Council about the redevelopment of its Ho Sin Hang campus.

Terence LT Lau, HKBU interim chief innovation officer and a fellow professor at the luncheon, told The Standard that the university offers digital humanities as a course and utilizes technology to study correlations between composers and musicians by tracking brain activity. Lau said, “I see AI as a tool” and not something to be rejected.

Wai noted he is glad the university was recognized in the QS Rankings released yesterday, emphasizing that the university will continue to strive for transdisciplinary teaching and to stimulate students by welcoming “top-notch” scientists and experts.

The Jockey Club White Box Experimental Space at Baptist University.

The Erard piano at the Scoring Stage, Baptist University.

The university also revealed new facilities at one of its campuses this month, promising creative developments across music, film, and game design.

The Jockey Club Campus of Creativity is housing some of Hong Kong’s firsts, such as an immersive white box theater and a 1984 original Erard piano for its recording room.