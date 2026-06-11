(Video) Haaland's Walovi ad shocks fans who thought it was AI

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Short AI films shake up micro drama industry
08-04-2026 10:00 HKT
Claude Cowork marks rise of AI task agents
24-02-2026 10:00 HKT
City's Haaland haunts former club Dortmund, Foden nets two in 4-1 win
06-11-2025 07:45 HKT
Manchester City's Haaland extends scoring streak in Villarreal win
22-10-2025 07:30 HKT
Citi Hong Kong adapts to evolving needs in wealth management with AI
25-09-2025 16:21 HKT
Haaland hits five as Norway thrash Moldova 11-1 in World Cup qualifier
10-09-2025 06:13 HKT
Insurance Authority unveils AI promotion plan to boost industry adoption
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Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
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Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT