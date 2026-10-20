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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Chinese navy says US ship near Sabina Shoal jeopardized maritime security

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Sabina Shoal (Xianbin Jiao) in the Spratly Islands (Nansha Qundao). (XINHUA)
Sabina Shoal (Xianbin Jiao) in the Spratly Islands (Nansha Qundao). (XINHUA)

China's Southern Theater Command Navy on Tuesday accused a US littoral combat ship of jeopardizing maritime security by "illegally" entering waters near Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands, referred by the Chinese side as Xianbin Jiao in the Nansha Qundao, without approval from Beijing.

The Chinese navy dispatched  forces to track and monitor the USS Charleston, and said the US action not only infringes on China's sovereign rights but was also detrimental to regional peace and stability.

China and the Philippines, which shares a mutual defense treaty with the US, both contest sovereignty over Sabina Shoal and the entire Spratly Islands archipelago.

The US Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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