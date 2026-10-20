Chinese navy says US ship near Sabina Shoal jeopardized maritime security

China's Southern Theater Command Navy on Tuesday accused a US littoral combat ship of jeopardizing maritime security by "illegally" entering waters near Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands, referred by the Chinese side as Xianbin Jiao in the Nansha Qundao, without approval from Beijing.



The Chinese navy dispatched forces to track and monitor the USS Charleston, and said the US action not only infringes on China's sovereign rights but was also detrimental to regional peace and stability.



China and the Philippines, which shares a mutual defense treaty with the US, both contest sovereignty over Sabina Shoal and the entire Spratly Islands archipelago.



The US Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Reuters