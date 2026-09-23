logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Schoolgirl Yu, 13, fastest again in bid for third Asian Games gold

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
China's Yu Zidi 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 23, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
China's Yu Zidi 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 23, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)

China's 13-year-old swimmer Yu Zidi went fastest in the heats as she closes in on a hat-trick of Asian Games golds on Wednesday -- and her team-mates say her stunning success is no longer a surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yu has already won two golds in Tokyo in Games-record times and will go for a third title in the women's 400m individual medley after posting the fastest time in qualifying with 4min 39.43sec.

The schoolgirl has been the talk of swimming since becoming the youngest medallist in world championships history last year with bronze for China's relay team aged just 12.

She is shaping up to be a major medal threat at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Team-mate Zhang Yufei, a multiple Olympic gold medallist and world champion who was named the women's MVP of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, said nothing Yu does is shocking any more.

"Everyone is thinking, 'Wow, what will her next result be? What will she do in her next competition?'," said Zhang, now 28.

"Expectations have become bigger than surprise. I hope she can withstand that pressure."

Yu controlled her 400m IM heat from start to finish and topped qualifying 0.36sec ahead of Japan's Mio Narita.

Yu has already won the 200m butterfly and 200m IM events this week.

Zhang, who won the 10th Asian Games gold of her career this week with China's 4x100m freestyle relay team, said she was "quite shocked" when Yu first burst onto the scene.

"I only see her at the domestic trials and major international competitions each year," said Zhang.

"But every time I see her compete, I can see that she has improved again, and that makes me very happy."

Yu's success at the Asian Games has caused a sensation back home in China.

Her back story, such as being spotted by chance by a swimming coach at a water park, and her struggle with interviews, has gone viral.

Zhang believes Yu has the potential to become the standard-bearer of Chinese swimming.

"I hope this young girl can continue to maintain this momentum and give Chinese swimming hope," she said.

"We also want to see just how far she can go in the future."

AFP

SchoolgirlYufastestAsian Gamesgold

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A gold bar marked with the letters "BTC" (out of focus) is displayed at a jewellery shop at the Al Moez Street gold market in Old Cairo as demand for gold bars and coins rises in Egypt, with buyers seeking a safer store of value amid volatile markets and economic uncertainty, traders and industry officials said, in Cairo, Egypt, February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
China’s gold imports top 1,000 tons for first 8 months, above 2025 full-year total
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Ryan Choi secures Asian Games foil silver as Edgar Cheung suffers early exit
NEWS
22 hours ago
(Photo from Reuters)
Siobhan Haughey defends 100m freestyle title in dominant Asian Games swim 
NEWS
23 hours ago
(Photo from Reuters)
Lau Chi-lung clinches maiden Asian Games Silver in wushu
NEWS
23 hours ago
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Road Cycling - Women's Road Race - Final - Shinshiro Cycling Road Course, Shinshiro, Japan - September 22, 2026 Silver medallist Afghanistan's Fariba Hashimi celebrates with teammates Yuldoz Hashimi and Zahra Rezayee during the victory ceremony REUTERS/Bryan Foo
Afghan cyclist who disguised herself as man wins Asian Games silver
WORLD
22-09-2026 17:00 HKT
source: online
Asian Games gold medalist Lydia Sham thanks EXO’s KAI after gold win
GOSSIP
22-09-2026 13:16 HKT
Chloe Leung shakes off time trial setback to claim road cycling bronze
NEWS
22-09-2026 13:16 HKT
(File Photo)
Rosanna Law praises HK athletes after six-medal haul at 20th Asian Games
NEWS
21-09-2026 22:20 HKT
(Photo from Reuters)
Late strike seals historic Asian Games bronze for HK’s Wong Cheuk-lee
NEWS
21-09-2026 19:39 HKT
(Photo: Reuters)
Howard Hung finishes third in kata at Asian Games, sets sights on team medal
NEWS
21-09-2026 13:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
18 hours ago
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.