Schoolgirl Yu, 13, fastest again in bid for third Asian Games gold

China's 13-year-old swimmer Yu Zidi went fastest in the heats as she closes in on a hat-trick of Asian Games golds on Wednesday -- and her team-mates say her stunning success is no longer a surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yu has already won two golds in Tokyo in Games-record times and will go for a third title in the women's 400m individual medley after posting the fastest time in qualifying with 4min 39.43sec.

The schoolgirl has been the talk of swimming since becoming the youngest medallist in world championships history last year with bronze for China's relay team aged just 12.

She is shaping up to be a major medal threat at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Team-mate Zhang Yufei, a multiple Olympic gold medallist and world champion who was named the women's MVP of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, said nothing Yu does is shocking any more.

"Everyone is thinking, 'Wow, what will her next result be? What will she do in her next competition?'," said Zhang, now 28.

"Expectations have become bigger than surprise. I hope she can withstand that pressure."

Yu controlled her 400m IM heat from start to finish and topped qualifying 0.36sec ahead of Japan's Mio Narita.

Yu has already won the 200m butterfly and 200m IM events this week.

Zhang, who won the 10th Asian Games gold of her career this week with China's 4x100m freestyle relay team, said she was "quite shocked" when Yu first burst onto the scene.

"I only see her at the domestic trials and major international competitions each year," said Zhang.

"But every time I see her compete, I can see that she has improved again, and that makes me very happy."

Yu's success at the Asian Games has caused a sensation back home in China.

Her back story, such as being spotted by chance by a swimming coach at a water park, and her struggle with interviews, has gone viral.

Zhang believes Yu has the potential to become the standard-bearer of Chinese swimming.

"I hope this young girl can continue to maintain this momentum and give Chinese swimming hope," she said.

"We also want to see just how far she can go in the future."

AFP