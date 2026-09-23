China’s gold imports top 1,000 tons for first 8 months, above 2025 full-year total

Chinese gold purchases topped 1,000 tons for the first eight months, surpassing the total for 2025, according to the latest customs data.

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This came as international gold prices fell and the yuan got stronger in 2026.

Robust investment demand has kept domestic gold trading at a slight premium to world prices, luring imports, according to Wu Zijie, an analyst at Jinrui Futures.

With the yuan firm since the beginning of this year, it has offered favorable conditions for gold imports, and regulators have room to grant bigger quotas, Wu said, adding that the central bank's stepped-up gold buying has also further lifted retail appetite.