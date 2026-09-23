logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China’s gold imports top 1,000 tons for first 8 months, above 2025 full-year total

FINANCE
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A gold bar marked with the letters "BTC" (out of focus) is displayed at a jewellery shop at the Al Moez Street gold market in Old Cairo as demand for gold bars and coins rises in Egypt, with buyers seeking a safer store of value amid volatile markets and economic uncertainty, traders and industry officials said, in Cairo, Egypt, February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A gold bar marked with the letters "BTC" (out of focus) is displayed at a jewellery shop at the Al Moez Street gold market in Old Cairo as demand for gold bars and coins rises in Egypt, with buyers seeking a safer store of value amid volatile markets and economic uncertainty, traders and industry officials said, in Cairo, Egypt, February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Chinese gold purchases topped 1,000 tons for the first eight months, surpassing the total for 2025, according to the latest customs data.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This came as international gold prices fell and the yuan got stronger in 2026.

Robust investment demand has kept domestic gold trading at a slight premium to world prices, luring imports, according to Wu Zijie, an analyst at Jinrui Futures.

With the yuan firm since the beginning of this year, it has offered favorable conditions for gold imports, and regulators have room to grant bigger quotas, Wu said, adding that the central bank's stepped-up gold buying has also further lifted retail appetite.

Chinagoldimport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
US-China summit to yield incremental and concrete progress, not grand bargain: Citi
FINANCE
13 hours ago
New cars are stored at a parking lot in Shanghai, China, September 8, 2025. REUTERS
China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says
FINANCE
15 hours ago
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China's panda bond issuance surges past 200 bln yuan in Jan-Aug
FINANCE
15 hours ago
An IranAir Boeing 747SP aircraft is pictured before leaving Tehran's Mehrabad airport September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File photo
China says opposes 'illegal' US sanctions on Iran airlines
CHINA
16 hours ago
Employees walk past a logo of Vanke at its headquarters in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China asks banks to keep Vanke loans off bad-debt books, sources say
FINANCE
17 hours ago
FILE PHOTO-A Chinese national flag is pictured in Shanghai, China, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
China names Hu Changsheng as new Tibet party chief
CHINA
18 hours ago
The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing China during a trip focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China expands export control list for drug precursor chemicals ahead of Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
20 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of their visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/ File Photo
China's Xi expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales under 1982 agreement, sources say
CHINA
21 hours ago
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP Chinese street dancer Wu Yufei performs alongside Unitree Robotics humanoid robots during a demonstration in Pasadena, California, on September 17, 2026, ahead of their performance in the Season 21 finals of "America's Got Talent" on September 22.
China's robot dancers limber up for America's Got Talent final
CHINA
23 hours ago
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono (not pictured) after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia August 21, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
China and Europe should not fight trade wars, Chinese foreign minister says
CHINA
22-09-2026 11:20 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.