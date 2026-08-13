logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Japan's wholesale inflation stays hot, bolstering odds of September BOJ hike

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk at a shopping area of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2025. REUTERS
People walk at a shopping area of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2025. REUTERS

Japan's annual wholesale inflation remained elevated in July, data showed on Thursday, highlighting broadening price pressures and reinforcing market expectations of an interest rate hike in September.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The data came in the wake of growing hawkish communication from the Bank of Japan including a summary of opinions at its July meeting that showed some policymakers arguing for a faster pace of rate hikes to counter inflation risks.

The producer price index rose 7.2 percent in July, slower than market forecasts for a 7.4 percent increase but staying near a 7.3 percent spike marked in June, BOJ data showed.

On a month-on-month basis, the index edged up 0.1 percent in July, after a revised 0.5 percent increase in June, the data showed.

"Wholesale inflation is expected to re-accelerate as renewed tension in the Middle East is pushing up crude oil prices, which will push up the cost of energy and other goods," said Masato Koike, senior economist at Sompo Institute Plus.

He said that further yen falls could also lift import prices, predicting the BOJ would raise interest rates in September.

Thursday's data showed that, despite a decline in oil-related costs in June, strong demand tied to the AI boom, elevated global metal prices and higher raw-material costs stemming from the Middle East conflict continued to drive price gains across a broad range of goods.

Nonferrous metals prices surged 40.6 percent year-on-year in July after a 39.3 percent spike in June, the data showed.

The price of chemical products rose 12.9 percent in July after a 15.1 percent gain in June.

The yen-based import price index rose 29.1 percent in July from a year earlier, after a 30.1 percent surge in June, a sign the currency's weakness was pushing up import costs and broader inflation.

The BOJ kept policy steady last month but warned that underlying inflation could exceed its target on mounting price pressures, signalling the strong chance of a September rate hike.

In a report issued in July, the BOJ highlighted the recent spike in wholesale inflation as a key sign of increasing inflation risks that could warrant additional rate hikes.

The rising wholesale price impulse could lead to broad-based increases in consumer inflation, which stayed below the BOJ's 2 percent target in recent months due to government subsidies aimed at curbing fuel costs, analysts say.

Annual core inflation in Tokyo, seen as a leading indicator of nationwide trends, hit 1.9 percent in July, accelerating from the previous month in a sign companies were steadily passing on rising costs to households.

Concerns within the BOJ over the weak yen's impact on households and retailers through higher import costs have reinforced expectations for another rate increase, with analysts forecasting a move to 1.25 percent from 1 percent at its next September 17-18 policy meeting.

Sources have told Reuters a recent joint Japan-US yen intervention and comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signalling his desire for an early rate hike have all but locked in a September rate hike.

Reuters

JapaninflationpriceBOJinterest ratePPIoik

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Gold bullion bars are pictured after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020. AFP
Gold hits over two-month high as mild US inflation data puts Fed rate hike in doubt
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Japan brushes off Australian PM's melon drama
WORLD
16 hours ago
Consumers shop for meat on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP
US consumer prices increase as expected in July
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP This picture taken on May 19, 2026 shows scalp tattoo artist Remy (top) performing scalp micropigmentation procedure on client Koki Hatanaka at his studio in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture.
Art or medicine? Japan's cosmetic tattoo artists in limbo
WORLD
22 hours ago
Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost
Japan bond yields rise on faster BOJ rate hike bets, inflation concerns
FINANCE
22 hours ago
A sample of rare earth materials is displayed at the rare earth research and processing center of Australian mining company Viridis Mining and Minerals during a visit of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, as the European Union is turning to Brazil as a strategic partner in its push to diversify critical mineral supplies, in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, June 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes
China's rare earth exports to Japan plunge 51pc for first half: Nikkei
FINANCE
11-08-2026 11:58 HKT
The Japanese flag flutters in the wind from the top of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters complex in central Tokyo on June 16, 2025. AFP
JGB yields rise on inflation worries, BOJ's September hike bets
FINANCE
10-08-2026 14:35 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan's executives call for FX stability as weak yen intensify import-cost pressure
FINANCE
10-08-2026 14:30 HKT
A Sony logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Sony, TSMC to spend US$6.3 billion to jointly make image sensors, Nikkei says
INNOVATION
10-08-2026 11:27 HKT
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
BOJ debated scope to hasten rate-hike pace in July, summary shows
FINANCE
10-08-2026 10:24 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.