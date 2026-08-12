logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rally on report of Temasek's new investment

FINANCE
9 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
An executive prepares to take the stage during the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
An executive prepares to take the stage during the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rallied on Wednesday on a report that Singapore state investor Temasek planned to directly invest in these two chipmakers, marking the fund's first bid into the South Korean stock market.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 6.7 percent and 5.5 percent on the news at close, outperforming the 3.7 percent gain in the benchmark KOSPI.

Temasek, one of Asia's largest sovereign wealth funds, has contacted the South Korean government and is considering the timing, according to The Asia Business Daily.

Temasek's internal investment team will manage the investment directly rather than through external asset managers, the report said.

Although shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have skyrocketed over 8 times from last year's bottom, Temasek's latest move indicates the relevant sector still has immense upside potential, the report added.

Previously, Temasek said it was targeting a major increase in its investments in artificial intelligence companies, aiming to lift its exposure to the technology to as much as 15 percent over the next five years from 6 percent. It has owned stakes in Nvidia, TSMC, and ASML.

Samsung ElectronicsSK HynixTemasekSingaporechipAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo
HK wins back foreign professionals as financial sector rebounds
NEWS
3 hours ago
REUTERS
Tencent Q2 revenue climbs 11 percent on AI-driven ad gains, but profit falls short
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Hongkongers trust AI less for retirement planning, 68% feel uneasy
FINANCE
7 hours ago
People wait for a bus on a hot day in Seoul on August 7, 2026. (Photo by Greg Baker / AFP)
South Korea unveils future technology drivers, targets moon landing by 2030
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS
Taiwan's Foxconn reports 35pc rise in Q2 profit on AI demand, beats forecasts
FINANCE
8 hours ago
People speak with job placement and professional development representatives during a job fair for federal workers fired in recent weeks through job cuts, organized by the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. March 15, 2025. REUTERS/Chase Castor
Global youth unemployment rises amid sluggish job creation and looming AI risk, UN labour agency says
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Super Micro forecasts upbeat annual revenue on data center adoption
FINANCE
13 hours ago
CoreWeave logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
CoreWeave boosts 2026 spending plan, beats quarterly estimates on AI demand surge
FINANCE
13 hours ago
The Manus AI agent app is displayed on a mobile phone near the logo of U.S. tech giant Meta, in this illustration picture taken April 28, 2026. REUTERS
AI startup Manus to resume independent operations as deal with Meta unwinds
INNOVATION
14 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Nvidia is developing Nemotron 4 open-source models, The Information reports
INNOVATION
11-08-2026 22:33 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.