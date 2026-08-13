Chen Shui-bian’s daughter appears to reveal end of marriage in online review

Chen Hsing-yu, daughter of former Taiwan leader Chen Shui-bian, appeared to reveal the end of her nearly 25-year marriage to orthopedic doctor Chao Chien-ming after referring to herself as his “ex-wife” in an online review, where she accused him of neglecting his family, having inappropriate relationships with nurses and providing careless diagnoses.

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A one-star review posted under the name “Chen Hsing-yu” appeared on Chao’s clinic’s Google review page, sparking speculation over whether it was written by Chen herself.

The post, which identified the writer as Chao’s “ex-wife,” appeared on the Google review page of Chao’s spinal orthopedic clinic.

In the review, Chen accused Chao of being irresponsible towards his family and alleged that diagnoses involving her and their children were made carelessly.

She also claimed that a nurse had allegedly caused a disturbance at the clinic while Chao was detained, reportedly over a relationship dispute. She further alleged that another nurse later said she had been pursued by Chao and was still working at the clinic.

Chen wrote that the clinic was not focused on solving patients’ medical problems, but that some people were instead concerned with “moving up” and pursuing relationships.

She said the comments were based on her own experience and urged members of the public to carefully consider their choice of clinic.

Taiwanese media reported on Thursday (Aug 13) that Chen confirmed she wrote the review but declined to comment further. She said she used the term “ex-wife” to indicate that their relationship had already ended.

The review, posted on the same day as Chen’s 50th birthday, sparked discussion online, with the post receiving more than 15,000 likes on social media.

Many users expressed support for Chen, praising her courage in speaking out and wishing her a happier new chapter following the reported split.