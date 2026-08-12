Rain pounds Beijing as Typhoon Dolphin sweeps through China

China's strongest typhoon this year lashed wide swathes of the country, battering the capital with bouts of intense rain that flooded key roads and stranded vehicles, after setting new rainfall records in central and eastern provinces.

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The world's second-largest economy is increasingly battling destructive weather that scientists link to climate change, especially this year, as an emerging El Niño pattern boosts temperatures and fuels more frequent and intense typhoons.

The capital declared its second-highest rainstorm warning, suspending 250 bus routes and shutting 150 tourist attractions, while 10 subway lines ran at reduced speed, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

The downpours turned a multi-lane roadway in Beijing into a virtual river, bringing traffic to a standstill with cars and buses partially submerged, video images showed on China's Rednote.

Its northern district of Changping received the highest hourly rainfall on Wednesday, authorities said, being doused with 90.7 mm (3.6 inches) within an hour after 9 a.m.

The typhoon has weakened this week after travelling 6,000 km (3,700 miles) to hit land on Sunday in the eastern province of Zhejiang, but its remnants are drawing tropical moisture deep inland, threatening floods.

Scores of cars crowded a bridge that stayed above the encroaching floods in the province's coastal city of Yuhuan after almost 200 mm (8 inches) of rain that submerged nearby streets, social media footage verified by Reuters showed.

State media said rainfall records were shattered in parts of Zhejiang and the central provinces of Henan and Hubei this week.

Records for a single day of rain in August were smashed in the city of Wugang, home to one of China's largest steel companies, which received 209.5 mm (8.2 inches) of rain, while Xiangyang received 169.1 mm (6.6 inches).

People in northern and central regions geared up for more days of rain from the remnants of the storm's vast rain bands.

Chinese meteorologists are reaching for a new generation of artificial intelligence weather models to bolster traditional forecasting systems and beef up resilience to extreme weather.

Each year, extreme rainfall causes billions of dollars in economic losses as manufacturing is disrupted and crops are washed away.

Reuters

Updated 4.04pm