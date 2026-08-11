logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China bets on AI weather forecasting as extreme weather intensifies

CHINA
15 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People wade through a flooded street after Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rain to Shanghai, China, August 10, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
People wade through a flooded street after Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rain to Shanghai, China, August 10, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

As meteorologists tracked Typhoon Dolphin's path toward China in recent days, a new generation of artificial intelligence weather models worked alongside traditional forecasting systems, highlighting China's emergence as a leading player in the race to improve weather prediction.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chinese-developed systems, including Shanghai AI Laboratory-developed Fengwu, Huawei's Pangu and Fudan University's Fuxi, are among a handful of AI forecasting models that researchers say can generate forecasts much faster than conventional systems while matching or surpassing them on some measures of accuracy.

For decades, weather prediction has relied on numerical models running on supercomputers that simulate atmospheric physics. AI models instead learn patterns from vast archives of historical weather observations and can produce forecasts in a fraction of the time. The technology is increasingly being tested during typhoon season in East Asia, where even small improvements in track forecasts can help authorities better prepare for flooding,organise evacuations and manage potential transport disruptions.

The rise of AI weather forecasting has created a new arena of competition among technology companies, research institutes and meteorological agencies, with China emerging as one of the field's leading players.

Among the best-known AI forecasting systems globally are Google's GraphCast and GenCast, Nvidia-backed FourCastNet and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts' AI Forecasting System, known as AIFS.

'PEOPLE NEED INFORMATION'

Fengwu attracted attention after developers reported it outperformed GraphCast across roughly 80% of evaluated weather variables and extended skilful global medium-range forecasts beyond 10 days.

"With more extreme weather, people need information to make decisions, both local governments, the national government, also the average person, farmers and fisherman," said Sun Zhi, the CTO of Techwind, the company responsible for Fengwu's industrial applications. "So we want to help provide better information so people can make decisions."

While AI systems are becoming an increasingly important complement to conventional forecasting because of their speed and lower computing costs, they are unlikely to fully replace traditional weather models in the near future.

According to Techwind's Sun, AI models are already capable of predicting the path of typhoons — five days out from Dolphin's landfall Fengwu predicted the time and place it would hit mainland China to within 30 minutes and 30 km (19 miles) — but they still lag conventional weather forecasts in predicting the intensity of a storm and they are still untested predicting major climate developments.

"If we predict a climate change event 18 months in advance, people won't believe it," Sun said. "They need to know it's reliable. We need to do years of scientific research before people trust us when we say there will be an El Nino event or we say the changing temperature on the sea's surface will affect the breeding cycle of fish."

As the tech forecasters work to make their systems ever more sophisticated, the concurrent use of both methods is likely to continue for some time.

Reuters

ChinaAIweather forecastingextreme weather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Nvidia is developing Nemotron 4 open-source models, The Information reports
INNOVATION
9 hours ago
Heads of state and government of member, partner, and external engagement countries pose for a family photo during the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. AFP
BRICS nations discuss linking payment systems and CBDCs, RBI chief says
FINANCE
11 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong workers least optimistic in Asia over AI’s career impact
NEWS
13 hours ago
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
China's car sales extend slide as shift accelerates to overseas markets
FINANCE
14 hours ago
People watch humanoid robots dance at the Unitree booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
What is Unitree and why are China's humanoid robot makers racing to list?
CHINA
16 hours ago
Packs of clothing are pictured at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Casey Hall
Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as next Wednesday, sources say
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP CEO of Meta Platforms Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 9, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Meta pushes global AI vision amid race with OpenAI, Anthropic and China
WORLD
17 hours ago
A sample of rare earth materials is displayed at the rare earth research and processing center of Australian mining company Viridis Mining and Minerals during a visit of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, as the European Union is turning to Brazil as a strategic partner in its push to diversify critical mineral supplies, in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, June 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes
China's rare earth exports to Japan plunge 51pc for first half: Nikkei
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Servers for data storage are seen in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Ari
US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules
FINANCE
21 hours ago
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore raises 2026 growth forecast on AI boom after robust Q2 GDP
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.