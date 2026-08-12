logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

India says border peace critical to ties with China amid reports of military tensions

CHINA
6 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
National flags of China and India fly next to the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, a venue for 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China August 30, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
National flags of China and India fly next to the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, a venue for 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China August 30, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

India's foreign ministry said peace along its disputed border with China is critical to ties between the Asian neighbours, amid reports of renewed military tensions between the two countries' troops in a remote corner of the Himalayas.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

New Delhi's comment is its second in less than a week and comes as the Asian giants, who share a long and disputed frontier, mend ties following deadly clashes in 2020. It also comes ahead of a BRICS summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13 that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend.

"In matters relating to the border areas between India and China, we have always emphasised in discussions with the Chinese side that we consider these issues as most serious," Indian foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday at a regular media briefing.

"We have also stated that the state of the border affairs will reflect on the state of our larger bilateral ties," he added, responding to a question on new military tensions between the two sides.

The Chinese foreign and defence ministries did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Indian news website ThePrint reported after the foreign ministry briefing that Indian and Chinese army patrols came face to face in late July near Taksing, a remote border village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district bordering Tibet.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Zangnan, as part of southern Tibet. India says the state is an integral and inalienable part of its territory.

The incident reportedly took place 2.5 km (1.5 miles) inside territory controlled by India in the eastern Himalayas, and the Chinese later withdrew. But in early August, the Chinese returned to the area and pitched a couple of tents, the report said.

INDIAN DEFENCE AUTHORITIES DISMISS REPORTS OF NEW TENSIONS

Separately, a July 26 letter from a residents' welfare body in the area to local authorities, seen by Reuters, said Chinese personnel were fast expanding their presence by "occupying new and important places of our land situated at border area".

An Indian defence spokesperson dismissed the reports.

"These (reports) are unsubstantiated and uncorroborated, without any verification to substantiate these claims," said the defence spokesperson in charge of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is not unusual for military patrols of the two countries to confront each other along the disputed 3,488 km (2,167-mile) frontier, but neither is it a frequent occurrence.

Clashes between the two sides in the western Himalayas in 2020 resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops, badly damaging ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

Both sides amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and equipment on the frontier there until Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks in 2024 and agreed to end the standoff and reduce tensions.

Reuters

Indiaborder peaceChinamilitary tensions

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Shein logo is seen at the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein on its opening day inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS
Shein's slowing growth tests investor appetite ahead of Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
1 hour ago
People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS
China's central bank pledges timely new policy rollout
FINANCE
2 hours ago
REUTERS
Tencent Q2 revenue climbs 11 percent on AI-driven ad gains, but profit falls short
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Aerial view shows Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship departing for its first expedition from the Port of Victoria on Mahe Island, Seychelles March 2, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre
China’s Sea Legend to launch first regular Arctic shipping route, FT reports
FINANCE
13 hours ago
The Manus AI agent app is displayed on a mobile phone near the logo of U.S. tech giant Meta, in this illustration picture taken April 28, 2026. REUTERS
AI startup Manus to resume independent operations as deal with Meta unwinds
INNOVATION
14 hours ago
Heads of state and government of member, partner, and external engagement countries pose for a family photo during the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. AFP
BRICS nations discuss linking payment systems and CBDCs, RBI chief says
FINANCE
11-08-2026 20:17 HKT
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
China's car sales extend slide as shift accelerates to overseas markets
FINANCE
11-08-2026 17:58 HKT
People wade through a flooded street after Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rain to Shanghai, China, August 10, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China bets on AI weather forecasting as extreme weather intensifies
CHINA
11-08-2026 16:17 HKT
People watch humanoid robots dance at the Unitree booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
What is Unitree and why are China's humanoid robot makers racing to list?
CHINA
11-08-2026 15:53 HKT
Packs of clothing are pictured at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Casey Hall
Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as next Wednesday, sources say
FINANCE
11-08-2026 15:36 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.