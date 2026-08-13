World Humanoid Robot Games returns as robots from 16 countries set to put their best foot forward in Beijing

Robots from 16 countries will go head-to-head at Beijing's National Speed Skating Oval next Saturday as the World Humanoid Robot Games returns for its second edition.

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Running from August 22 to 26, the five-day event will feature 2,056 robots from 666 teams competing in 50 events at the venue, also known as "The Ice Ribbon."

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, organizers said the event aims to accelerate human-robot coexistence, with future applications in elderly care, childcare, and factory work.

They reported that the number of participating teams has surged by 138 percent from the inaugural edition, welcoming competitors from companies, universities, and research institutions from China, the United States, Germany, Singapore, and other nations.

More events, tougher challenges

Following the extension of the games from three days to five, organizers announced there will be 1,301 matches.

New competitive events such as the long jump, weightlifting, tug-of-war, and table tennis are designed to put the robots’ structural designs and core components to the test.

Meanwhile, 21 scenario-based challenges will be tied to real-world environments, including homes, hotels, factories, retail, emergency response, libraries, gardens, and vehicle charging stations.

Among the highlights will be a dedicated dexterous hand challenge, featuring fine-contact tasks such as tool assembly, weighing, bottle opening, unpacking, tweezer picking, and cable connection.

During the games, varied cultural and tourism activities will be over in Chaoyang District, including robot-made latte art coffee, robot dance performances, and opportunities to play Gomoku or chat with robots.

Ticket prices range from 98 to 670 yuan, depending on the session and seating category.