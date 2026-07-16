logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China overtakes the United States in global favorability, New survey reveals

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo from Reuters)
(File Photo from Reuters)

For the first time in recent years, global public opinion has tilted in favor of China over the United States. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A comprehensive new international survey reveals that across a majority of the nations polled, people now hold a more positive view of the Asian superpower than they do of the U.S., marking a significant shift in international sentiment during the early stages of President Donald Trump's second term in office. 

A shift in global standing

The extensive survey, which polled over forty-two thousand adults across thirty-six countries between February and May of 2026, highlights a rapid reversal in global alliances and perceptions. 

Just last year, the United States generally enjoyed a more favorable reputation than China. 

Today, the U.S. is viewed more positively in only six of the surveyed nations, primarily within the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea. 

The shifting tide is largely driven by a combination of improving views toward Beijing and deteriorating opinions of Washington. 

This trend is clearly visible even among America's closest geographic neighbors. 

In Canada, for instance, public opinion heavily favored the United States over China in 2023. 

By 2025, sentiment had tied, and currently, Canadians hold a more favorable view of China than they do of the United States. A similar preference for China is now seen in Mexico.

Leadership confidence leans toward Xi

Public confidence in both the American and Chinese presidents remains relatively low worldwide, but Chinese President Xi Jinping has managed to edge out President Trump in global trust metrics. 

During the latter half of Joe Biden’s presidency, the American leader generally outpaced his Chinese counterpart in global confidence, despite a steady decline in his own ratings. That dynamic has now flipped. 

In Europe, neither leader manages to secure a majority positive rating, but Xi consistently ranks higher than Trump. 

In several major European nations, including Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, confidence in the Chinese leader exceeds that of the American president by double digits. 

Trump continues to hold an advantage in nations neighboring China, though this lead is showing signs of vulnerability. 

In South Korea, public confidence in the two leaders has leveled out, representing a stark departure from the previous year when the American president held a substantial lead.

The shrinking gap on personal freedoms

One specific area where the United States continues to hold an advantage over China is in the perception of human rights and personal liberties. 

More people globally believe the U.S. government respects the personal freedoms of its citizens than believe the same about the Chinese government. 

However, this historical advantage is rapidly eroding. The survey indicates that the narrowing gap is largely due to plummeting international faith in America's commitment to personal freedoms. 

Since 2021, the belief that the U.S. respects the liberties of its people has suffered massive double-digit drops across numerous allied nations, including Canada, France, Germany, and Sweden. 

Concurrently, a growing share of the public in certain countries is beginning to view China's record on personal freedoms more favorably. 

While the U.S. maintains a massive lead on this issue in countries like Israel and Japan, China is now viewed as more respectful of personal freedoms in several other nations, including Indonesia and Malaysia.

Foreign policy perceptions in emerging markets

As the two superpowers fiercely compete for influence, middle-income nations across the Global South are increasingly viewing China as a more stabilizing force. Across seventeen surveyed middle-income countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific, the United States is overwhelmingly viewed as an interfering power. 

A vast majority of respondents in these regions believe the U.S. frequently meddles in the affairs of other nations, whereas less than half say the same about China. 

Furthermore, these developing markets are increasingly looking to Beijing as a dependable ally. 

In South Africa, a significant majority now view China as a reliable partner that contributes to global peace, while less than half feel the same way about the United States. 

A similar realignment is occurring in Latin America. While populations in South American nations previously viewed the United States as their most reliable partner, public opinion in countries like Argentina, Brazil, and Peru is now evenly split between Washington and Beijing.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Shenzhen Metro apologizes after visual overload complaints, launches ad revamp
CHINA
2 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Czech citizen detained in China faces espionage investigation
CHINA
3 hours ago
Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP This picture taken on March 29, 2016 shows an employee walking past cabinets containing different varieties of dried fish maws and shark fins (top L) in Hong Kong.
'Cruel, wasteful': Dakar port a hotspot for illegal shark fins
CHINA
4 hours ago
Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is seen during its 2026 second quarter earnings conference ,in Taipei on July 16, 2026.
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC to invest another US$100 bn in Arizona fabs
CHINA
5 hours ago
Renovations continue at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
Ex-Federal Reserve adviser sentenced to prison for lying about China ties
CHINA
6 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the ceremony devoted to the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 1, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's Xi to outline AI diplomacy vision at key Shanghai forum
CHINA
7 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Bus accident kills six in China's Sichuan
CHINA
8 hours ago
An office of Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals in Shanghai, China June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Andrew Silver
Chinese drugmakers with big ambitions struggle to recruit staff for global expansion
CHINA
9 hours ago
Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Wang Huning looks on during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Senior Chinese and North Korean officials hold talks in Pyongyang, KCNA reports
CHINA
10 hours ago
China, Philippines cooperate to arrest fugitive in cross-border gambling and telecom fraud case
CHINA
14 hours ago
Guangdong animal cruelty case sparks outrage; actress’ post over abuse removed
CHINA
15-07-2026 18:29 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
17 hours ago
Two DGS top scorers set sights on Oxford computer science and local medicine
NEWS
15-07-2026 14:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.