China’s key economic issue not K-shaped economy, C bank advisor says, urging more debts

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China’s primary economic issue is not a "K-shaped divergence," but rather that the broader economy has been running cold for three consecutive years, an advisor to the central bank said, as he called for expanding central government debts.
David Li Daokui , a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China, urged policymakers not to rely solely on the better-performing sectors of a K-shaped economy, in which different segments grow at drastically different rates in an economy, but instead to cultivate new profit drivers to lift the entire economy.
Speaking at an online seminar last week, Li, also the Dean of Academic Center for Chinese Economic Practice and Thinking (ACCEPT) in Tsinghua University, warned that China's economic targets will face severe challenges if two major issues are not addressed:
Li explained that the economy is operating below its potential GDP growth because new growth drivers have not yet emerged, while the past two decades' primary engines—infrastructure and real estate—have both stalled.
Historically, local government spending was China's biggest economic driver, averaging 41 percent of GDP (with over 75 percent allocated to construction and a small fraction to daily operations). Today, the situation has drastically reversed:
Since central government debt is comfortably below 30 percent of GDP, Li noted there is ample room for borrowing. He proposed doubling this year's planned 12 trillion yuan bond issuance, directing the funds toward three key areas:
Ultimately, Li believes these funds offer vast operational flexibility. They can be utilized to stabilize the housing market, invest in human capital, boost livelihood spending, or fund local consumer subsidies, such as hosting concerts and cultural events, he said.