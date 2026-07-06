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CHINA

Taiwan police arrest alleged ticket-scalping ringleader

CHINA
1 hour ago

by

Angela Shen

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source: Taiwanese media
source: Taiwanese media

Taiwan police said a man surnamed Chen, suspected of leading a ticket-scalping ring that used custom software to hoard tickets for popular concerts, was arrested on July 1 after a two-year investigation, Taiwanese media reported.

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The case was launched after fans reported scalping activity during a K-pop group’s concert in Taiwan, with a major ticketing platform later flagging suspicious purchases made with fake identification despite mandatory real-name verification rules.

Officers traced the operation to the suspect and his base, leading to the July 1 raid.

The 38-year-old suspect and two assistants were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).

According to police, Chen hired engineers to write a custom program for the ticketing system, securing a large number of tickets for resale at inflated prices through social media. Officers seized 53 concert tickets for Taiwanese and Korean artists worth more than 1.06 million yen, along with entry passes and fan merchandise such as photocards.

The two assistants were released without charge. Chen was transferred to prosecutors on charges of forgery, unlawful computer use and violations of the Cultural and Creative Industries Act.

A court later released him on NT$500,000 bail, but the case remains under investigation.

Police warned the public against using fraudulent information or automated tools to disrupt ticket sales and urged fans to buy only through official channels, vowing to continue dismantling scalping networks.

Taiwan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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