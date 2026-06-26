Taiwan ship operator says vessel hit in Hormuz 'unharmed'

Taiwanese shipping operator Evergreen Marine said Friday one of its container ships was hit by an "unidentified object" in the Strait of Hormuz, but the crew, vessel and cargo were "unharmed".

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The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a marine monitoring agency, previously said a vessel had been hit by a projectile in the strait on Thursday, with US media outlets reporting that Iran had fired at a container ship.

The Iranian agency that claims to regulate traffic in Hormuz issued a warning after the incident, and the UN suspended efforts to evacuate mariners trapped in the strait.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) Friday identified the ship as the Ever Lovely, which is registered in the city-state.

MPA "is aware that the Singapore-registered container ship EVER LOVELY sustained minor damage to the bridge area from an unknown projectile while leaving the Strait of Hormuz on 25 June" the authority said.

It said, however, that the vessel has "since completed its transit through the Strait of Hormuz and is proceeding on its voyage."

It did not say where the vessel was going, but confirmed Evergreen's statement that the 21 crew members were unharmed.

"MPA is deeply concerned about the incident, which was unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law," the authority said.

The incident came as the United States and Iran try to forge a final agreement after signing a memorandum of understanding to end their conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes.

Evergreen Marine said the ship was off Oman when it was struck by "an unidentified object" while following the UKMTO's recommended route.

"The crew's preliminary inspection revealed damage to the eaves of the bridge superstructure and to the bridge windows," Evergreen Marine said.

"The main engine and all navigation equipment continued to operate normally, and there were no issues affecting the vessel's seaworthiness," it said.

Iran imposed a blockade of the strait during the war, sparking a global economic shock, and has since said it plans to introduce what it terms maritime service fees.

The United States has warned against the charging of fees for passage through the vital waterway.

AFP