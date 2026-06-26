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CHINA

China's Xi pledges to establish security partnership with Cambodia

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) on the sidelines of their visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/File Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) on the sidelines of their visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/File Photo

 China is willing to establish a security partnership with Cambodia, President Xi Jinping said on Friday as he met with Hun Sen, president of Cambodia's Senate, in Beijing.

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Xi said the international and regional situation was undergoing "complex and profound changes" and that China and Cambodia should work together to inject more stability into regional peace and development, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

Here are more details of their meeting:

  • China has always regarded Cambodia as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and Beijing firmly supports Cambodia in safeguarding national sovereignty and security, Xi said.

  • He called on the two sides to raise the foundation of strategic mutual trust "to a new height".

  • Xi also praised Cambodia's efforts in cracking down on telecoms and online fraud, and pledged to work with Cambodia to eradicate what he called the "tumour" of such fraud.

  • Hun Sen is in China from June 25-27 for an official "goodwill" visit, Beijing said previously.

  • China and Cambodia held the first meeting under a "2+2" Strategic Dialogue Mechanism in April, bringing together their foreign and defence ministers to discuss political and security ties.

Reuters

ChinaXisecurity partnershipCambodia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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