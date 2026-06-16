KeDaLi unveils landmark 120-meter Shenzhen HQ designed by Ole Scheeren

KeDaLi Industries, a global manufacturer of battery structural components and a pioneer in the robotics industry, is constructing a 120-meter-tall global headquarters in Shenzhen’s Longhua district, designed by the world-renowned German architect Ole Scheeren.

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The design for “KDL Portal” — the 36,380-square-meter building — was revealed by the international architectural firm led by Scheeren on Tuesday and is scheduled for completion in 2027. The project marks the district’s ongoing transformation into an advanced and innovative manufacturing hub within the Greater Bay Area.

The building will serve as a vertical campus combining offices, research and development laboratories, a corporate gallery, a lecture hall, a business club and short-stay apartments.

The tower deviates from a conventional central core layout by shifting services and vertical circulation to one side, freeing up large, flexible floorplates.

It features large, curvilinear projecting spaces that act as visual connectors to the surrounding reservoir park and provide alternative collaborative workspaces.

The design also incorporates staggered staircases that connect multiple levels to encourage visible movement and social interaction across different floors.

“China has become a powerful engine of research, innovation and advanced manufacturing,” said Scheeren. “KDL is emblematic of this shift, choosing to manifest its identity through a headquarters building that gives its ambition a visible architectural presence.”

Scheeren added that the project is an architecture measured not only in terms of function and efficiency, but also by “openness, encounter and collective experience.”