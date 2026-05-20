logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Chinese film starring convicted killer shelved amid backlash

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A mainland Chinese film adapted from the case of a woman convicted of killing her husband has been removed from its scheduled release slot following widespread online criticism, with its theatrical date now uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The film, Her Heart Beats In Its Cage, is based on the real-life case of Zhao Xiaohong, who was convicted in Shaanxi province for killing her husband. Zhao also stars in the film alongside her son and mother-in-law.

The production reportedly won a major award at the San Sebastián Film Festival last year, where Zhao received the Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance.

According to promotional materials, the film portrays Zhao as a domestic violence victim who killed her husband in self-defense, followed by her imprisonment and attempts to rebuild her family relationships after release.

However, it has been criticized online for allegedly “whitewashing” a convicted killer, with some questioning its portrayal of domestic violence and the involvement of inmates in production.

In response, the producer said court documents referenced instances of violence by Zhao’s husband and argued the film reflects the emotional context of abuse.

Online commentators, citing court records, said the case was ruled as intentional injury rather than self-defense, and that domestic violence was not established in the judgment.

A second-instance ruling stated that Zhao stabbed her husband during a 2009 altercation, resulting in his death. She was later sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentional injury.

Legal commentators quoted in mainland media said prison regulations generally prohibit inmates from participating in commercial film projects, except for approved rehabilitation work.

Amid growing backlash, the film has reportedly been removed from its release schedule, with regulators in Shanghai reviewing the situation.

Zhao’s social media accounts have also reportedly been suspended.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following their talks in Beijing on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)
The lopsided China-Russia relationship as Xi hosts Putin
CHINA
22 mins ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Xi and Putin to dine over Peking duck, Chinese opera and Swan Lake
CHINA
50 mins ago
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China to work with US on slashing tariffs
CHINA
1 hour ago
Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP This photograph shows chassis of the new Citroen C5 Aircross on a production line of the Stellantis car maker plant in Chartres-de-Bretagne, near Rennes, western France, on July 3, 2025.
Stellantis signs Europe joint venture with China's Dongfeng
CHINA
2 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Russia and China say the world is in danger of a return to the 'law of the jungle'
CHINA
3 hours ago
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand together as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
No major breakthroughs in Trump-Xi summit, UN chief says
CHINA
4 hours ago
A block with the symbol, atomic number and mass number of Yttrium (Y) element, in this illustration taken January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China says rare earth controls lawful, will cooperate with US on 'reasonable' concerns
CHINA
5 hours ago
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Japan asks China to ensure citizens' safety after Shanghai stabbing
CHINA
6 hours ago
Cars partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Duyun, Guizhou Province, China, May 19, 2026, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS
Death toll reaches 22 in China rains, 20 more missing
CHINA
7 hours ago
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Maxim Stulov / POOL / AFP)
Putin, Xi to underscore alliance strength after Trump visit
CHINA
8 hours ago
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
NEWS
21 hours ago
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.