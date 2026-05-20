Chinese film starring convicted killer shelved amid backlash

A mainland Chinese film adapted from the case of a woman convicted of killing her husband has been removed from its scheduled release slot following widespread online criticism, with its theatrical date now uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The film, Her Heart Beats In Its Cage, is based on the real-life case of Zhao Xiaohong, who was convicted in Shaanxi province for killing her husband. Zhao also stars in the film alongside her son and mother-in-law.

The production reportedly won a major award at the San Sebastián Film Festival last year, where Zhao received the Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance.

According to promotional materials, the film portrays Zhao as a domestic violence victim who killed her husband in self-defense, followed by her imprisonment and attempts to rebuild her family relationships after release.

However, it has been criticized online for allegedly “whitewashing” a convicted killer, with some questioning its portrayal of domestic violence and the involvement of inmates in production.

In response, the producer said court documents referenced instances of violence by Zhao’s husband and argued the film reflects the emotional context of abuse.

Online commentators, citing court records, said the case was ruled as intentional injury rather than self-defense, and that domestic violence was not established in the judgment.

A second-instance ruling stated that Zhao stabbed her husband during a 2009 altercation, resulting in his death. She was later sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentional injury.

Legal commentators quoted in mainland media said prison regulations generally prohibit inmates from participating in commercial film projects, except for approved rehabilitation work.

Amid growing backlash, the film has reportedly been removed from its release schedule, with regulators in Shanghai reviewing the situation.

Zhao’s social media accounts have also reportedly been suspended.