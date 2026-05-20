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CHINA

No major breakthroughs in Trump-Xi summit, UN chief says

CHINA
1 hour ago
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President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand together as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand together as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

A meeting between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies last week may have lowered tensions but achieved no breakthrough, the UN's Secretary-General said on Wednesday, raising the stakes for a visit by China's Xi Jinping to Washington later this year.

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While Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump did not agree in Beijing to extend a fragile trade truce that expires later this year, Trump heaped praise on the Chinese leader and invited him to visit Washington in September.

"Let's be clear, no major breakthrough was achieved and so the visit of President Xi to Washington gains an enormous importance," United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told a press conference in Tokyo.

Xi's visit in September coincides with the UN General Assembly, raising the possibility that the Chinese leader could address the gathering in person for the first time since 2015.

The UN chief welcomed that possibility but gave no indication about whether such plans were afoot.

Guterres previously warned that the UN faces "imminent financial collapse" due to unpaid dues, largely from the U.S., the world's top contributor.

Those debts, across peacekeeping and regular budgets, amount to more than $3 billion, Guterres said, adding that he would continue to insist Washington pay its dues and not ask countries like China and Japan to make up for shortfalls.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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