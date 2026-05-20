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CHINA

China says to work with US on reciprocal tariff cuts for $30 bn of goods each

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Beijing has agreed to work with Washington on reducing levies affecting tens of billions of dollars in goods, a commerce ministry statement said Wednesday, days after US President Donald Trump visited China.

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Under the auspices of a newly established trade council, "both sides agreed in principle to discuss a framework arrangement for reciprocal tariff reductions on products of equivalent scale", covering "$30 billion or more on each side", the online statement said.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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