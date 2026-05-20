China says to work with US on reciprocal tariff cuts for $30 bn of goods each

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Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi
13 hours ago
Beijing has agreed to work with Washington on reducing levies affecting tens of billions of dollars in goods, a commerce ministry statement said Wednesday, days after US President Donald Trump visited China.
Under the auspices of a newly established trade council, "both sides agreed in principle to discuss a framework arrangement for reciprocal tariff reductions on products of equivalent scale", covering "$30 billion or more on each side", the online statement said.
(AFP)