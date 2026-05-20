Putin says Russia-China ties at unprecedented level, invites Xi to Russia

Read More
Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi
12 hours ago
Thunderstorms and heavy rain affect Hong Kong as weather turns unsettled
19-05-2026 12:06 HKT
Ties between Russia and China are at an unprecedented level, President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, and invited him to visit Russia next year.
"Today our relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level, serving as a model of truly comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," Putin told Xi as the two met in the Great Hall of the People, video from Russian media showed. "Even amid unfavorable external factors, our cooperation and economic cooperation is showing strong, positive momentum."
Xi hailed the "unyielding relationship" between China and Russia.
"We have been able to continuously deepen our political mutual trust and strategic coordination with a resilience that remains unyielding despite trials and tribulations," Xi told Putin, according to Xinhua news agency.
Xi also tells Putin that further Middle East hostilities "unadvisable", according to Chinese state media.
He added that the cessation of the war would help reduce disruption to the stability of the energy supply as well as the international trade order.
(Reuters and AFP)