Putin says Russia-China ties at unprecedented level, invites Xi to Russia

Ties between Russia and China are at an unprecedented level, President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, and invited him to visit Russia next year.

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"Today our relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level, serving as a model of truly comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," Putin told Xi as the two met in the Great Hall of the People, video from Russian media showed. "Even amid unfavorable external factors, our cooperation and economic cooperation is showing strong, positive momentum."

Xi hailed the "unyielding relationship" between China and Russia.